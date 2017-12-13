FBI agents’ text messages to mistress discovered: “Trump Should Go F Himself”

The now infamous text messages exchanged by Mueller’s disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, and his FBI mistress Lisa Page have surfaced.

The messages showcase the visceral hate Lisa Page had for Trump, and how Strzok was feeding off of that hate.

The Duran reported last week…

Special Counsel Mueller was forced to fire top FBI agent, Peter Strzok after anti-Trump text messages were discovered…message sent to his mistress, also working for Mueller and the FBI. Strzok was not only bashing Trump and praising Hillary, he was also in charge of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation. The FBI has now been politicized and corrupted to the core, in its effort to protect Hillary Clinton. Case in point…Clinton aides Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin both lied to the FBI in the Clinton email server case, but they are not going to jail like Michael Flynn, who also lied. A partisan FBI is treating Flynn differently, as FBI agent Strzok presided over both the Clinton and Flynn investigations.

Fox News reporter Shannon Bream said that Fox News has obtained all 10,000 text messages between Strzok and his mistress. Bream tweeted…

“Our @FoxNews producer @JakeBGibson has obtained 10K texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page”

Bream tweeted that Lisa Page sent a text to Peter Strzok saying…“Trump should go f himself”.

The text messages obtained by Fox News were sent during the 2016 presidential election. Below is one text exchange Strzok had with Page on March 2nd, 2016…

“Seriously?! Would you not [vote] D[emocrat]?” Page responded. “I don’t know,” Strzok answered. “I suppose Hillary [Clinton].” “I would [vote] D,” Page affirmed. Two days later, Page texted Strzok: “God, Trump is a loathsome human.” “Yet he many[sic] win,” Strzok responded. “Good for Hillary.” Later the same day, Strzok texted Page, “Omg [Trump’s] an idiot.” “He’s awful,” Page answered. “America will get what the voting public deserves,” said Strzok, to which Page responded. “That’s what I’m afraid of.” Later that same day, Strzok texted Page, “Ok I may vote for Trump.” “What?” answered Page. “Poor Kasich. He’s the only sensible man up there.” “He was pretty much calling for death for [NSA leaker] Edward Snowden,” Strzok said. “I’m a single-issue voter. 😉 Espionage Machine Party.” Strzok later told Page, “Exacty re Kasich. And he has ZERO appeal.”

The Gateway Pundit reports…