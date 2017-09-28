“Fake news” writer who may have influenced US election found dead In Phoenix

Why is Hillary Clinton not adding “fake news” writer Paul Horner to the list of things to lame for her pathetic US election loss to Donald Trump?

According to Zerohedge, a self-described “fake news” writer has been found dead in Phoenix of an apparent “accidental overdose.”

Paul Horner often said that he felt “responsible for Trump’s election” because of how many of his fake news stories went viral over Facebook and Twitter but an immediate inconsistency arises when you realize the “Horner” doesn’t sound Russian at all.

While Horner may have felt guilt in his ability to craft viral news that he felt aided Trump, the writer failed to realize that if his stories had any effect in handing Hillary Clinton an election loss, then he did the United States, and the entire planet, a great service by preventing a woman who slaughtered hundreds of thousands of people in Libya, Syria and Iraq from entering the White House.

The Hill reports…

Horner, whose fake news stories often went viral on Facebook and Twitter, told The Intersect, a Washington Post blog, last year that Trump supporters were especially susceptible to being fooled. “My sites were picked up by Trump supporters all the time,” Horner said. “I think Trump is in the White House because of me.” “His followers don’t fact-check anything — they’ll post everything, believe anything. His campaign manager posted my story about a protester getting paid $3,500 as fact. Like, I made that up. I posted a fake ad on Craigslist.” Horner also said at the time he published his hoax stories to make Trump supporters look bad. “I thought they’d fact-check it, and it’d make them look worse,” Horner said. “I mean, that’s how this always works: Someone posts something I write, then they find out it’s false, then they look like idiots. “But Trump supporters — they just keep running with it! They never fact-check anything! Now he’s in the White House. Looking back, instead of hurting the campaign, I think I helped it. And that feels [bad].”

