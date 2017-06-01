FAKE NEWS New York Time publishes false headline about Putin

The New York Times published an article with the headline “Vladimir Putin Hints at Russian Role in Hacking of U.S. Election”. This totally false headline was replaced by a misleading headline reading, “Putin Hints at U.S. Election Meddling by ‘Patriotically Minded’ Russians”. As of 18.53 Moscow time on 1 June 2017 this second headline is currently on the New York Times website.

The truth is that in a meeting with international journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum the Russian President addressed a question about alleged ‘Russian hacking’ from a German reporter and stated,

“We don’t do this (hacking) at a state level, have no intention of doing it, and on the contrary – we are fighting against it”.

Putin then described the work of lone international hackers who could “be anywhere and could come from anywhere, from any country of the world”.

He furthermore compared the attitude of hackers to that of painters who can “do one thing in the morning and a different thing in the evening”.

He described them as individuals who may be agitated by a news story and in the case of patriotic hackers from Russia, they could logically proceed to conduct a hacking operation in what they personally feel is the interests of their country. This could also be applied to patriotic hackers from any other country or indeed from anarchists.

Also though, Putin explained that modern technology could be used to make a hack which never originated from Russia or even from a Russian speaker appear as though it did.

Far from being novel, these remarks are logical and back up what the French National Cybersecurity Agency said today when its head Guillaume Poupard confirmed that the hacking of Emmanuel Macron was “so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone”.

Putin’s words also back up statements made by Donald Trump that the hacking of the Democratic National Committee could have come from Russia, China or “somebody sitting on their bed who weights 400 pounds”.

In other words, Vladimir Putin’s remarks are not salacious nor incredibly earth-shaking, they are based on logic, reason and a critical understanding of the modern world.

But because the New York Times has become a sensationalist gossip rag, they see it differently. Perhaps this is also why their readership is plummeting?

Now watch Vladimir Putin discuss the issue in full in the original Russian or with English translation, as posted below.