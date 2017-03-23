The fake news media is running out of ways to blame Russia (VIDEO)

The mass media have already started to lower expectations of what more could emerge on the supposed Russia-Trump connection

While there is still no shortage of stories in the media attacking President Donald Trump (one might say, it has become their raison d’etre), the narrative to do with Russia has begun to drop from front pages.

If there were any concrete evidence revealing Donald Trump or members of his administration to be agents of Russian influence, we would have seen it long ago.

When MSNBC host Rachel Maddow tried to hawk the Russian conspiracy story recently, she took a huge hit in ratings.

In fact, as The Duran’s Peter Lavelle explains in this video, the media and members of the elite are already lowering expectations of what further investigation may reveal.

While the “Russia scandal” may not disappear completely, the planning is probably well underway to move on to the next phase in the smear defamation campaign against Donald Trump.

