Fake News CNN’s Don Lemon screams, “no, no, no, no, no, no…” (Video)

When Ben Ferguson decided to talk about the Hillary Clinton, Huma-Weiner email scandal, CNN’s Don Lemon went into an all out meltdown before cutting the segment off.

It appears that CNN and Lemon do not want to discuss how classified emails wound up in the hands of a convicted pedophile.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

CNN’s Don Lemon screamed “No!” eleven or twelve time in a row in an increasingly shrill voice at conservative panelist Ben Ferguson Thursday night before cutting him off and ordering the show to commercial after Ferguson brought up former Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email scandal that saw her close aide Huma Abedin sending classified State Department emails to the unsecured laptop of her sex pervert husband Anthony Weiner.

Lemon reintroduced his panel, Tara Setmayer, Bakari Sellers and Ferguson and followed up with a question to Sellers about Christopher Ruddy’s take on President Donald Trump’s interview with the New York Times on Thursday.

Sellers went off on Trump, favorably comparing the Obama administration where no officials were charged with crimes in office whereas Trump’s first national security advisor Mike Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and several others have been charged or pleaded guilty in the special counsel probe.

Ferguson responded that many people believe “special treatment” was given to corrupt Obama officials whose behavior would have been prosecuted if they were Republicans. To bolster his point, Ferguson brought up Hillary Clinton, her home email server and her aide Huma Abedin forwarding classified emails to her husband Anthony Weiner’s laptop computer.

Lemon blew up at Ferguson, at first trying to talk over him by saying that was old news; the FBI had investigated; there had been “a million hearings” and was it “water under the bridge”. When Ferguson persisted, Lemon started screaming, “No! No! No!” over and over and over again–eleven or twelve times in a row–with his voice getting louder and shriller like a child who doesn’t want to hear what is being said.

Lemon then forcefully said, “We’ll be right back. We’ll be right back”. The show went to commercial, cutting Ferguson off for good.