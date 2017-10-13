FAKE NEWS CNN claims Russia used “Pokémon Go” to meddle in US election

Just when you thought the Hillary Clinton concocted ‘Russia election meddling’ story could not get any more stupid, CNN outdoes itself.

Never mind Russia dismantling America’s democratic system with only $100,000 in Facebook ads, which did not even discuss the US election, Russia has now weaponized Pokemon.

We can now expect to see Pokemon characters subpoenaed to testify in front of Congress.

Exclusive: Russian-linked meddling effort extended to YouTube, Tumblr and even Pokémon Go https://t.co/Tw6WATNizC pic.twitter.com/bCvVYPKIki — CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2017

Via The Gateway Pundit…

CNN broke an ‘exclusive’ story on Thursday in their desperate attempt to publish anything with the word ‘Russians’ in the title. CNN is now claiming the Russians meddled in the 2016 presidential election through Pokemon Go. How did we go from Trump colluded with the Kremlin to Pokemon ads?

CNN claims…

Russian efforts to meddle in American politics did not end at Facebook and Twitter. A CNN investigation of a Russian-linked account shows its tentacles extended to YouTube, Tumblr and even Pokémon Go. One Russian-linked campaign posing as part of the Black Lives Matter movement used Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr and Pokémon Go and even contacted some reporters in an effort to exploit racial tensions and sow discord among Americans, CNN has learned. The campaign, titled “Don’t Shoot Us,” offers new insights into how Russian agents created a broad online ecosystem where divisive political messages were reinforced across multiple platforms, amplifying a campaign that appears to have been run from one source — the shadowy, Kremlin-linked troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that the Don’t Shoot Us Facebook page was one of the 470 accounts taken down after the company determined they were linked to the IRA. CNN has separately established the links between the Facebook page and the other Don’t Shoot Us accounts. The Don’t Shoot Us campaign — the title of which may have referenced the “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” slogan that became popular in the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown — used these platforms to highlight incidents of alleged police brutality, with what may have been the dual goal of galvanizing African Americans to protest and encouraging other Americans to view black activism as a rising threat. The Don’t Shoot Us YouTube page, which is simply titled “Don’t Shoot,” contains more than 200 videos of news reports, police surveillance tape and amateur footage showing incidents of alleged police brutality. These videos, which were posted between May and December of 2016, have been viewed more than 368,000 times. All of these YouTube videos link back to a donotshoot.us website. This website was registered in March 2016 to a “Clerk York” in Illinois. Public records do not show any evidence that someone named Clerk York lives in Illinois. The street address and phone number listed in the website’s registration belong to a shopping mall in North Riverside, Illinois. ***** The donotshoot.us website in turn links to a Tumblr account. In July 2016, this Tumblr account announced a contest encouraging readers to play Pokémon Go, the augmented reality game in which users go out into the real world and use their phones to find and “train” Pokémon characters. Specifically, the Don’t Shoot Us contest directed readers to go to find and train Pokémon near locations where alleged incidents of police brutality had taken place. Users were instructed to give their Pokémon names corresponding with those of the victims. A post promoting the contest showed a Pokémon named “Eric Garner,” for the African-American man who died after being put in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer.

CNN make it so easy for Twitter users to troll them…

OMG you all have reached a new low Hehe Pokémon Go — Hollywood Dep (@mi2guys) October 12, 2017

.@CNN has totally lost the plot now. Pokemon? Geez pic.twitter.com/CcmehsJnde — Captain Jim #MAGA (@_____MAGA______) October 12, 2017

Exclusive @CNN scoop! First released picture of the Russians who meddled in our election through Pokémon Go! pic.twitter.com/awxIm9sMNL — Adorable Deplorable (@OliMauritania) October 12, 2017