Fake news and its significance in US – Russia relations – Part I

President Trump began to break the liberals’ lock on American domestic news, but foreign issue coverage is still controlled by them.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

7 hours ago

on

139 Views

“Fake news” is a rather ubiquitous term that has come to be used in US and international media. This term is mainly attributed to President Donald Trump, in reaction to false media narratives about him and his campaign, and after his election to the Presidency, fake news became the modus operandi by which the media establishments sought to destroy the Trump Presidency by inundating the American populace with information that would serve to discourage them from supporting him.

In terms of domestic policy, the assault has not been able to do its dirty work, as it did with President George W. Bush, for example, who had such a withering press drive that his approval ratings were driven into the high 20% range during his term. Part of that was the Mr. Bush’s steadfast refusal to play dirty, even though the media did at every turn. History has not caught up to this yet, but eventually it probably will note that George W. Bush was the last of the US’ “gentleman Presidents”.

After Bush 43 and his legacy were successfully driven out of office (John McCain and Sarah Palin were especially easy pickings for the rabidly liberal press), they had eight years of “Hope and Change” to praise with President Obama, praising the man to the point where he received a Nobel Peace Prize without actually having done anything. Just because you are who you are, man! seemed to be the message that the segment of the population that issues the news wanted to say.

The newscasting industry leaders thought more and more that the way they saw things was the way everyone else saw them too. Even though the rise of AM-radio based talk show hosts like Rush Limbaugh and strangely conservative Fox News were attracting a significant listenership and viewership, the mainstream press had the advantage of numbers and “respectability” among the majority of the American populace which really does not care too much about what is going on in the world or in the US government anyway. The advent of the 24-hour news cycle may also have helped numb the media consumers, because the narrative of the news never really changed, though the players in that narrative often did.

However, that narrative has served largely to insulate Americans from finding out what is really going on in the world.

While the narrative was only challenged domestically on talk radio and Fox, the media curtain was pretty impregnable. American citizens were informationally locked in a fishbowl of only getting the news the media thought they deserved. This was actually reinforced by the stubborn belief that the First Amendment’s protection of the free press and freedom of speech would not be trampled on by the government, nor, could they be, because such actions would be detected by the general population if they actually happened.

The narrative wall was almost perfect. Then 2014 happened.

Dissatisfaction with the excessively liberal policies under President Obama had already lost him the House of Representatives in 2010, but Mr. Obama was still getting his way pretty consistently just the same. The resistance appeared to be growing to the “fundamental transformation of America” that turned out to be quite far from what many Americans thought Mr. Obama meant.

The 2014 midterm election placed Republican majorities in both houses of the US Congress, predicated on no particular party-wide platform, but only on the promise made by the winning candidates that they would “stop Obama.” This was not an organized GOP tactic, but every GOP candidate that offered this service to the constituents in his or her area won their race.

But, in 2015, the GOP-majority Congress showed no such change, capitulating to Obama’s agenda over and over again, all the while promising that they were “giving a little here to get more back later.”

Later never came, until June 16, 2015.

On this day, “Later” finally arrived, in the person of one Donald John Trump, a Queens born real estate tycoon whose flamboyant lifestyle was reflected in wild and risky – but successful! – dealmaking for decades. A billionaire, largely self-made, Mr. Trump had been asked for years to run for President, but always deferred, saying he was not the man for such a job.

With his announcement of running, the press was most likely terrified. This man could crack the walls they had built.

And, he did crack them. The fact that his approval ratings have actually been on a steady state or even a slow climb shows this. President Trump fights the fake news press and takes very positive actions that help break the hammerlock the mainstream press has had on American domestic affairs. While some people will never be convinced that this is so, there are many that got wise to the lies of the press and to the professional political class at home and they simply will not have it any more. For them, Mr. Trump is the sole hope at times, and for them, every time he takes a shot at the media narrative, it is like a breath of much needed fresh air.

Fake News took a hit at home. But on foreign affairs it is still very strong.

But what the President has accomplished with domestic politics has not yet been extended to geopolitical realities. Here the Western media, not just the US media, but the European sycophant outlets like Reuters, the London Times, The Daily Mail, CNN International, and many others, all know that in order to maintain the present geopolitical reality, the narrative must be consistent all the way around.

Therefore, the narrative throughout the West about Russia, China and Iran is remarkably consistentRussia, under President Putin, is trying to take over the world again, China already is moving to do the same, and Iran is just a nation of reprobates. The only change recently on the geopolitical stage has been with the status of North Korea, which admittedly was a stereotype largely broken by President Trump’s endlessly derided “tough guy” campaign against Kim Jong-un, which actually succeeded and has brought about quite a different sort of relationship between the two countries, at least for the last year or two.

But the media lock on Russia has been almost impervious. Part of the reason for this is that Russia does not have anything the US wants, but it is a very large and powerful country with its own interests, which is (deliberately) portrayed as a “threat” to the American way of life. Just for existing!

The dangerous thing about this is that the constant rhetoric coming out of the press about Russia is so close to unanimous in its message that Americans and Westerners believe it. In a sense, they have little choice in the matter. Alternative media outlets like The Duran and Russia Today (RT) are categorized by the West as purveyors of fake news. Some, such as USA Really, are even blocked by Western censors, such as Facebook, although the content on all three of these networks is actually ideologically quite free, with people writing from all points of all ideological spectra.

This reveals a characteristic of Western censorship that differs from that of countries that have “State-run news media”, such as Russia. The US Constitution forbids a state-run media, guaranteeing freedom of the press as a protection against government tyranny.

But this guarantee is not enough to ensure a free press!

In the next part of this series we will examine the problem with Fake News and US – Russian relations more closely.

fred
Guest
fred

Russia does not have anything the US wants
except gas oil gold titanium the same things they were stealing back under Yeltsin and of course farmland

March 12, 2019 19:37

Fake news and its significance in US – Russia relations – Part II

Russian and American relations are being soured by fake news from each nation, both lying to their respectively uninformed audiences.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 12, 2019

By

In part I of this series we looked at the advent of “fake news” as a distinctly understood entity. In particular we looked at how the fake news narrative went largely unchallenged in America about all things – both inside the country and outside – for decades, despite the advent of conservative talk radio and internet news sites like our own.

In 2016 with the candidacy and election of President Donald Trump, the media spin machine went into overdrive, to coin a phrase, “maximum overdrive“, in which the media machine was now infused with a life of its own, turning against the truth openly, deliberately and with a purpose – to block, impede, prevent and destroy the new president’s career. First it was in the election campaign with the usual political surprises (always, always reveal something sexually shocking in October before an election to throw the trust of people off, so therefore, the locker room talk recording – but wait, that didn’t work) and then the advent of the now over two-year long narrative that somehow, Donald Trump “colluded” with Russian agencies to interfere with and “steal” the election from Hillary Clinton, the anointed president-to-be.

Collusion is not even a crime, but in this regard the idea is to paint a picture of the President as some sort of KGB / FSB informant and therefore not “really” American, but acting according to the will of the puppet master, Vladimir Putin. This is a most sinister insinuation, of course, and even though there has not yet been so much as one single fact that confirms it is true (and a whole LOT of facts that show it is not), the American puppet masters know that the way to scare people or make them uncertain is to instill fear. In this case, fear of Big Bad Russia, which most Americans do not know anything about.

This is an extraordinarily successful campaign. Think about it: the mainstream media outlets like CNN and MSNBC and others are stuffed with hosts that speak very confidently about this matter as though it were true. Rush Limbaugh and others have often commented that it even appears that these anti-Trumpers actually believe what they are saying. In this, the great tactic of Joseph Goebbels has come to act on the news media itself, where the media seems to be personally hypnotized by its own creation. And there is no telling them that this is wrong; not at all.

The false narrative largely stopped President Trump’s agenda for about six or seven months, as even GOP congressional leaders did not want him to be President and were hoping for a way that he would not be. Only when it became evident that Trump was trumping the opposition and that he was not going away did they slowly begin to cooperate.

Debate will doubtlessly rage about this, but fake news comes from the Russian side as well. We reported not long ago about how the state-run news agency Vesti News took a very aggressive stance about an incident where a professional choir sang a song in St Isaac’s Cathedral in St Petersburg about attacking Washington, DC with 100 megaton nukes. The actual story did get picked up by The New York Times, Fox News and other papers and website publications.

It is really nothing short of a miracle that this event did not set off an utter firestorm in the United States, but that week was also overshadowed by other media attempts to besmirch President Trump and smear the Russians, most notably the (also) Vesti report that fantasized about how the Russian forces could deploy the new Zircon hypersonic missile to take out command and control centers in the US. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also provided unwitting shade by dragging the media to cover her amazing speculation that maybe people should not have children because of climate change.

So in this litany of largely non-news and fantasy, a potential blockbuster fake news story got passed over and dismissed by the American people. But the narrative about Russia also was strengthened a bit by anyone who cared to read the choir piece, and we have observed this directly – rank-and-file Americans are vaguely afraid of Russia, and they are afraid of President Putin. That is the mark of a successful disinformation campaign.

It does not matter what the reality is, either. It is extremely difficult to go against the narrative, and truth is all too easily pushed aside for passion.

The disinformation campaign has been answered on many levels.

It is important here to consider the nature of the information society we have now. In earlier times, “news” was what was broadcast by the major television and radio networks, and the major papers. Tabloids didn’t count, and rumor books didn’t count either. But now, social media packs in views far greater in amount than any newspaper, and if a person can make video presentations the right way, their material will be seen – AND accepted all over the world. In such an environment with no verification, anything can be reported AND accepted as truth. It is very important to consider this fact when looking at how fake news operates.

A Russian effort at fake news is shown here in this video clip.

This clip is brilliantly done and staged, and almost everything that its narrator says about the US is incorrect, sometimes catastrophically so. 

But examine the number of views it generated since its posting on February 12 of this year. One month ago, and this eleven minute homegrown effort has almost 300,000 views! We read some of the reactions that people wrote, and they say things that in English, translate like this:

“What can I say?? The country of the mentally ill. Moral freaks”

“The US is an empire of evil and absurdity. Manage this empire of non-humans. Reagan called the wrong country the evil empire.”

“You cannot ask for salt?! [Expletives], America!”

“Horrors! Alex, run from there? why else are you there?” (Alex is the name of the presenter in the video.)

“Here is a fig from me for their democracy. Yes, God forbid that I would live in such a country.”

There are also some comments that point to Russia having enough of its own problems and that comparing Russia’s problems to America’s problems is admittedly useless. However, there was not one comment seen that disputed what the narrator offers as “Ten things that are forbidden in the USA” – most of which are absolutely wrong (unless you go to very specialized places or conditions.)

While the report for many will only be “amusing propaganda from the other side,” the results here matter – just the same as with the American fake news media.

In both cases the objective is to arouse passion, usually negative and either fearful or angry, about the “other side.” In both situations, this effort of using clever props and misinformation is enormously successful. In Alexey’s case, note his setting – he is sitting in a motor home – type vehicle, wearing a bolo tie and a cowboy-styled Western shirt. He is trying to look here like a “real American” – almost like a cowboy. Were he dressed as many Russian men dress in Moscow, the effect would not be convincing enough. The background music is “Auld Lang Syne”, which is not in itself particularly American, but the country-music style in which it is played, is.

The situation regarding American and Russian relations is an absolute tragedy. It is arguable that this gentleman’s channel is one man’s reaction to his own frustration about all the lies American media tell about Russia. That the American media does lie about Russia is one of the reasons why The Duran exists – to counter that narrative with reality. But Alexey Brezhnev does not correct the problem with his own reporting – he exacerbates it. And to his credit, he is a big success – he carries his own channel on YouTube with many millions of views, from which he probably earns his living. He is a master in what he does.

But when it comes to information, his information appears to be very twisted, indeed. If this video we posted is representative of all of his work, then we can begin to see one of the causes of a growing sense of resentment in Russia towards the United States.

When this crisis started in 2014 and in the years immediately after, the Russian people’s reaction to America was a mixture of sadness and bewilderment.

Now, it appears to be drifting into resentment and anger. 

The responsibility lies with anyone who spreads information to be truthful, especially to audiences that are not likely to know the difference between truth and falsehood about any given topic.

Between our two countries there is presently an expanding gulf of very poor understanding, the blame for which lies on each side.

Power outages and a UN report citing “medieval sieges” against Venezuela (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 103.
Alex Christoforou

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 12, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss how the mainstream media has turned a blind eye to a UN Report on Venezuela, all the while relentlessly pushing out the false narrative of collapse at the hands of an evil dictator.

Meanwhile the siege warfare against Venezuela continues, with large scale power outages reported in the nation’s capital, for which President Maduro claims were orchestrated by US/Deep State cyber hackers.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Paul Craig Roberts

Don’t you think something is fishy when the presstitutes orchestrate a fake news “humanitarian crisis” in Venezuela, but totally ignore the real humanitarian crises in Yemen and Gaza?  

Don’t you think something is really very rotten when the expert, Alfred Maurice de Zayas,  sent by the UN to Venezuela to evaluate the situation finds no interest by any Western media or any Western government in his report?

Don’t you think it is a bit much for Washington to steal $21 billion of Venezuela’s money, impose sanctions in an effort to destabilize the country and to drive the Venezuelan government to its knees, blame Venezuelan socialism (essentially nationalization of the oil company) for bringing “starvation to the people,” and offer a measly $21 million in “humanitarian aid.”

As the United States is completely devoid of any print or TV media, it falls upon internet media such as this website to perform the missing function of honest journalism.  

As for the alleged starvation and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, Zayas has this to say:

The December 2017 and March 2018 reports of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) list food crises in 37 countries. “The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is not among them.”

“In 2017, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela requested medical aid from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the plea was rejected, because Venezuela ‘is still a high-income country … and as such is not eligible’.”

The “crisis” in Venezuela “cannot be compared with the humanitarian crises in Gaza, Yemen, Libya, the Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq, Haiti, Mali, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Somalia, or Myanmar, among others.”

In order to discredit selected governments, failures in the field of human rights are maximized so as to make violent overthrow more palatable. Human rights are being “weaponized” against rivals.

In paragraph 37 of his report, de Zayas says:  “Modern-day economic sanctions and blockades are comparable with medieval sieges of towns with the intention of forcing them to surrender. Twenty-first century sanctions attempt to bring not just a town, but sovereign countries to their knees. A difference, perhaps, is that twenty-first century sanctions are accompanied by the manipulation of public opinion through ‘fake news’, aggressive public relations and a pseudo-human rights rhetoric so as to give the impression that a human rights ‘end’ justifies the criminal means. There is not only a horizontal juridical world order governed by the Charter of the United Nations and principles of sovereign equality, but also a vertical world order reflecting the hierarchy of a geopolitical system that links dominant States with the rest of the world according to military and economic power. It is the latter, geopolitical system that generates geopolitical crimes, hitherto in total impunity.”

He expresses concern about the level of polarization and disinformation that surrounds every narrative about Venezuela.  “A disquieting media campaign seeks to force observers into a preconceived view that there is a ‘humanitarian crisis’ in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. An independent expert must be wary of hyperbole, bearing in mind that ‘humanitarian crisis’ is a term of art (terminus technicus) that can be misused as a pretext for military intervention.”

In order to discredit selected governments, failures in the field of human rights are maximized so as to make violent overthrow more palatable. Human rights are being ‘weaponized’ against rivals.

A political solution is blocked because “certain countries [the US] do not want to see a peaceful solution to the Venezuelan conflict and prefer to prolong the suffering of the people of that country, with the expectation that the situation will reach the threshold of a humanitarian crisis and provoke a military intervention to impose a regime change.”

Washington’s attack on Venezuela is in violation of established international law. “The principles of non-intervention and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign States belong to customary international law and have been reaffirmed in General Assembly resolutions, notably 2625 (XXV) and 3314 (XXIX), and in the 1993 Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action. Article 32 of the Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States, adopted by the General Assembly in 1974, stipulates that no State may use or encourage the use of economic, political or any other type of measures to coerce another State in order to obtain from it the subordination of the exercise of its sovereign rights.”  Chapter 4, article 19, of the Charter of the OAS stipulates that “No State or group of States has the right to intervene, directly or indirectly, for any reason whatever, in the internal or external affairs of any other State. The foregoing principle prohibits not only armed force but also any other form of interference or attempted threat against the personality of the State or against its political, economic, and cultural elements.”

Zayas reports that an atmosphere of intimidation accompanied the mission, attempting to pressure him into a predetermined matrix. He received letters from American-financed NGOs asking him not to proceed on his own, dictating to him the report he should write. Prior to his arrival in Venezuela, a propaganda campaign was launched against him on Facebook and Twitter questioning his integrity and accusing  him of bias.  https://off-guardian.org/2019/02/09/what-the-press-hides-from-you-about-venezuela/ 

As Washington’s sanctions and currency manipulations constitute geopolitical crimes, Zayas asks what reparations are due to the victims of sanctions.  He recommends that the International Criminal Court investigate Washington’s coercive measures that can cause death from malnutrition and lack of medicines and medical equipment. 

“Despite being the first UN official to visit and report from Venezuela in 21 years, Mr de Zayas said his research into the causes of the country’s economic crisis has so far largely been ignored by the UN and the media, and caused little debate within the Human Rights Council.

“He believes his report has been ignored because it goes against the popular narrative that Venezuela needs regime change.”   https://off-guardian.org/2019/02/09/what-the-press-hides-from-you-about-venezuela/ 

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world and an abundance of other natural resources including gold, bauxite and coltan. But under the Maduro government they’re not accessible to US and transnational corporations.

http://misionverdad.com/mv-in-english/exclusive-report-summary-of-the-report-by-alfred-de-zayas-independent-expert-of-the-un 

https://mronline.org/2019/02/04/report-of-the-independent-expert-on-the-promotion-of-a-democratic-and-equitable-international-order/

https://off-guardian.org/2019/02/09/what-the-press-hides-from-you-about-venezuela/ 

Embezzlement case against Michael Calvey draws fire from Kremlin critics (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 102.
Alex Christoforou

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 12, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss a Moscow court’s ruling to keep US investor Michael Calvey in custody until trial, rejecting an appeal from his lawyers and drawing sharp criticism, not only from known Russophobes, but from prominent Russian businessmen.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via RT…

US investor Michael Calvey, accused of embezzling US$37.5 million, should remain in custody pending trial, the Russian court ruled out.

The court rejected his appeal to be released on bail or moved to house arrest as the detainee might flee the country.

Calvey, the founder and senior partner of Baring Vostok private equity group, was arrested earlier this month, along with three other executives from his fund, for allegedly embezzling $37mn (2.5 billion rubles) from Vostochny Bank via a fraudulent scheme.

According to investigators, the investor and his associates allegedly persuaded the bank’s board to accept shares of a company instead of paying off a debt. While the shares were said to be worth over 3 billion rubles ($45 million), their actual value was 600,000 rubles ($9,000).

If found guilty, he could receive up to 10 years in prison along with a fine of up to one million rubles ($15,000).

Calvey denies wrongdoing, insisting he was falsely accused by the bank’s shareholders to pressure him in a business dispute over Vostochny Bank, where he’s a board member. Calvey tried to challenge several deals made by the bank’s co-owner, Artem Avetisyan, in the London Court of Arbitration.

Calvey’s detention was criticized by prominent business figures in Russia, including Sberbank head Herman Gref, Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh, and Russia’s business ombudsman, Boris Titov, who insisted the case has nothing to do with criminal law. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said that the Kremlin “is closely following the developments” of the case.

