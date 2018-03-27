Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg refuses to give evidence to UK lawmakers

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains defiant and in hiding, after recent turmoil hit his social spy network over Trump election “collusion” with UK data harvesting company, Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook was been outed last week for selling user data to help Trump target voters (Obama did the same exact thing and puppet politicians in the US and UK want Zuckerberg to explain himself.

The Facebook CEO has stated he will not appear before a U.K. parliamentary committee to give evidence in the wake of allegations that information on millions of its users was misused.

Via Bloomberg….

Damian Collins, the head of the committee that is also investigating the impact of social media on recent elections, had invited Zuckerberg to answer for a “catastrophic failure of process.” “Mr Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence in person,” Rebecca Stimson, Facebook’s head of U.K. public policy, said in a statement Tuesday. She said Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox would be “well placed” to answer questions.

Mark Zuckerberg declines request to appear before U.K. parliamentary committee and @DamianCollins. Recommends his Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer instead. Full letter here: pic.twitter.com/Q6EueSHu8a — Joe Mayes (@Joe_Mayes) March 27, 2018

Collins said Tuesday that he would be happy to invite Cox to give evidence in person but said the committee “would still like to hear from Mr Zuckerberg as well.” He said he would suggest the CEO speak via a video link if an in-person appearance was not feasible. Facebook has been under pressure since the revelations that vast swathes of data were held by British firm Cambridge Analytica, after it was obtained from a researcher who shared the data without the social network’s permission. Stimson also said that about 1 percent of global downloads of the app created by the researcher came from users in the European Union, including the U.K. Zuckerberg last week apologized for the company’s failure to protect its users and promised to investigate whether Cambridge still holds the information it obtained. The U.K.’s privacy watchdog searched the British firm’s offices over the weekend and said it needs to “assess and consider the evidence before deciding the next steps and coming to any conclusions.”

