Facebook tells Congress that Russian ads comprised only .004% of newsfeed (Video)

Another Russia election meddling myth falls apart.

On Tuesday, senior executives from the big three tech giants, Google, Facebook and Twitter, appeared before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee chaired by Republican Lindsay Graham and came up with stunning revelations regarding Russia’s election meddling on social media.

Social media giant Facebook said that Russian ads comprised only .004% of the newsfeed during the election.

Democrats were claiming Russia ads on Facebook helped flipped the election away from Hillary to Trump…all .004% of those ads.

Best of all…half of the .004% of the ads were pro-Hillary.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Facebook executive Colin Stretch told the US Senate Judiciary Committee that the total number of those illegitimate ads are a drop in the ocean — less than 0.004 percent of all content — or about 1 in 23,000 news feed items.

There goes that narrative.

RT reports on the busted up Facebook “Russia ads” narrative…

The Gateway Pundit further reports that on Wednesday afternoon, the House Intelligence Committee released a sampling of Facebook ads linked to Russia. One of the ads released was a sponsored post for the Nov. 12 anti-Trump march at Union Square against Trump in New York City after the election.

Here are some more of the ads that liberal left loonies claim subverted US Democracy…

Stop AI 1/3
Stop AI 2/3
Stop AI 3/3
Stop AI Burqa
AI_metadataAnti HRC Event
Anti HRC Event_metadataBlack Matters Ad
Black Matters_metadata1
Black Matters_metadata2
Black Matters_metadata3Blacktivist
Blacktivist_metadataDefend the 2nd Amendment Ad
Defend the 2nd Amendment_metadata

Don’t Shoot Ad
Don’t Shoot_metadata 1
Don’t Shoot_metadata 2

Police Anti-BLM Ad
Police Anti-BLM Ad_metadata

Secured Borders Ad
Secured Borders_Cultural metadata 1
Secured Borders_Cultural metadata 2
Secured Borders_metadata 1
Secured Borders_metadata 2

What do you think?

