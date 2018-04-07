Facebook secretly deletes Mark Zuckerberg’s private messages

The Daily Mail UK is reporting that various sources have revealed that Facebook is secretly deleting CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s private messages over concerns that sensitive data may leak…

Three sources claim old Facebook messages from Zuckerberg have disappeared from their inbox. The recipients were not notified – raising concerns about what the Facebook CEO could be hiding. Facebook claims the change was made after the 2014 Sony Pictures hack, when a mass data breach at the movie studio resulted in embarrassing email histories being leaked. However, the lack of disclosure has angered some users, along with the absence of a similar tool to recall messages for normal users.An email receipt of a message from 2010 seen by TechCrunch proves some messages from the Facebook CEO no longer appear in chat logs or Facebook files.The removal of these messages was not disclosed publicly and users were not informed. The fact the company is prepared to make exceptions makes a mockery of its statement that it wants to ‘make the world more open and transparent’, say experts.Facebook claimed these messages were deleted due to concerns about corporate security.

According to the The Gateway Pundit calls to wrestle power from the hands of Zuckerberg have officially begun. One New York pension fund boss is demanding the social network giant boost oversight by replacing Zuckerberg as Facebook’s chairman.

Zerohedge reports…

Though New York City’s pension fund – which has about $1 billion invested in Facebook stock – doesn’t have the clout to unilaterally push for change, Stringer said he’s pushing for a shakeup on the company’s board of directors. Specifically, Stringer wants Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to relinquish his role as chairman, and hand the position over to an “independent” advisor. “I think this is a wake-up call. This is a company that lost $50 billion after this scandal broke that’s not an insignificant amount of money even for Mark Zuckerberg – the value of the company has gone down and my job is to represent the firefighters, teachers, police officers, the people for whom we invest on their behalf. We think there needs to be more independent board oversight I think there needs to be an independent chairman of the board.”

In the video below New York City comptroller Scott Stringer discusses why Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should have one of his titles stripped, amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Federal investigators are now probing Facebook’s use of personal data after reports surfaced that Cambridge Analytica “improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million users.”

CNBC reports… “We are aware of the issues that have been raised but cannot comment on whether we are investigating. We take any allegations of violations of our consent decrees very seriously as we did in 2012 in a privacy case involving Google,” a spokesman for the FTC said Tuesday. A violation of the consent decree could carry a penalty of $40,000 per violation, which could mean a fine conservatively estimated to be “many millions of dollars in fines” for Facebook, The Washington Post reported over the weekend, citing a former FTC official. Facebook said in a statement to the Jeff Bezos owned Washington Post… “We reject any suggestion of violation of the consent decree. We respected the privacy settings that people had in place. Privacy and data protections are fundamental to every decision we make.” Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee hearing on April 10th and then testify to the House Energy and Commerce Committee the following day. NEW: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee hearing on April 10th pic.twitter.com/2r1qvsr4at — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 5, 2018

