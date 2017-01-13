Facebook lands at number 6 on the list of most hated companies. This media giant is number 1…

The list of “Most Hated Companies” in America includes a giant social network looking to censor “fake news”, and a mega-giant media company that owns a bunch of “fake news” subsidiaries.

Here is the list of America’s Most Hated Companies as complied by 24/7 Wall Street…

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) Wells Fargo Bank (NYSE: WFC) Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Spirit (NASDAQ: SAVE) DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD) Sprint (NYSE: S) Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR)

At number 6 is Facebook…

But, of the top 12, Facebook was the only Silicon Valley giant to make the list despite, as 24/7 Wall Street points out, being a “boon for shareholders since it’s IPO.” Facebook has been a boon for shareholders since its IPO. The company’s stock is now trading over 200% higher than its 2012 Wall Street debut. However, not everyone is pleased with the social media platform. In recent years, the company has drawn significant criticism over its privacy policies and the mass data collection of its users. Recently, the company faced sharp criticism for not doing enough to curb the spread of fake news leading up to the U.S. presidential election. Since then, in an apparent attempt to mend public relations, the company announced a series of new policies aimed at identifying and flagging fake news stories on its site.

At number one is media/communications conglomerate Comcast…

MSNBC is an American basic cable and satellite television network that provides news coverage and political commentary from NBC News on current events. The network also carries a nightly ‘opinion’ programming block during prime time hours. It is owned by the NBCUniversal News Group, a unit of the NBCUniversal Television Group division of NBCUniversal, all of which are owned by Comcast. The internet service provider and subscription television service industries are not known for superior customer service. In fact, the two industries have the worst average scores in the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Still, Comcast has a significantly worse customer satisfaction score than either industry average The company’s internet services received the fourth worst score out of some 350 companies. In J.D. Power’s rating of major wireline services, only Time Warner Cable — recently subsumed by Charter — received as poor of an overall satisfaction score. In the same survey, Comcast received the worst scores in cost to consumer, performance, billing, and reliability. In 24/7 Wall St.’s annual customer satisfaction poll conducted in partnership with Zogby, nearly 55% of of respondents reported a negative experience with the company, the second worst of any corporation.

Zerohedge adds..