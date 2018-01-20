in Latest, News, Video

Facebook begins to rank news outlets, promoting “reputable” sources to users

Facebook announced today they will start ranking US news outlets and promote news from “reputable” outlets.

Facebook will start ranking news outlets in an new initiative to tackle “fake news” and promote “reputable” pages to FB users.

According to The Gateway Pundit, anyone who knows how the leftist hordes operate on social media knows this is the end of conservative news on Facebook.

Fox Business News has more on FB’s latest foray into censorship and information omission…

