“F*** Zuck 2020” street art pops up all over the streets of Los Angeles, California

The worst kept secret in Silicon Valley (actually amongst all Americans following the post Trump liberal left meltdown), is that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be running for the office of the US President in 2020.

According to Zerohedge, after news broke of the hiring of Joel Benenson, a former top adviser to President Barack Obama and the chief strategist for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, as a consultant, we noted that the odds of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg running for President in 2020 surged and bookies positioned him as more likely to win than current establishment favorite Kamale Harris.

Silicon Valley billionaires are excited to see Zuck take on Trump, but hard working Americans outside the FB bubble may not be so pumped up to see Zuckerberg not only control the worlds largest social network, but also run the most powerful country in the world.

The AmericanMirror.com reports, that Los Angeles street artist Sabo posted several Facebook photos showing his latest work: “F*ck Zuck 2020” street art in Pasadena, California.

Via Zerohedge…

As Liberty Blitzkrieg’s Mike Krieger recently concluded, it’s not just Benenson that Zuck is hiring as we saw in the Politico article earlier. He’s hiring a smattering of corporate Democratic strategists and consultants (and even a George W. Bush alum). This tells you so much about who this guy really is and what he believes. He wanders around the country claiming to want to understand “the people” and then he shuffles right over to Clinton/Obama people for wisdom. He doesn’t really want to hear from the rabble or promote genuine populist change, he just wants to be the technocratic leader of another firmly neoliberal American government. That’s all this is. Much of how Zuckerberg operates focuses on image instead of substance, as we saw throughout his cross-country narcissism tour. Not that this should be a surprise coming from the creator of Facebook, a platform designed so that people can carefully craft a fake public image of themselves for their “friends” to admire. All of this proves that Mark Zuckerberg has absolutely no creativity or genuine insight when it comes to political thinking. He runs straight to the same neoliberal strategists and corporate Democrats that Americans are sick and tired of, and offers nothing new other than a technocratic face on a failed and expired political class. Ten million cross country road trips to Iowa will never alter this reality

