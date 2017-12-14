EXPOSED: FBI agents plotting an “insurance policy” should Trump win election

House Judiciary Committee member, Trey Gowdy discussed Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein’s testimony on Fox news’ “The Story.”

Gowdy delivered a blistering rebuke of the Mueller investigation, and the corrupt liberal partisanship that has now infected the FBI’s power structure.

Gowdy wondered why three FBI agents are discussing how to prevent a potential election of then-candidate Donald Trump.

“FBI agents are not supposed to engage in politics for Hatch Act reasons.”

Meanwhile, the fallout over text messages sent by disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was in charge of investigating Trump-Russia collusion, ramps up.

On Wednesday morning, Fox News’ Bret Baier tweeted…

“Text-from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page (Andy is Andrew McCabe): “I want to believe the path u threw out 4 consideration in Andy’s office-that there’s no way he gets elected-but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.It’s like an insurance policy in unlikely event u die be4 you’re 40.”

The Daily Caller reports…

Two FBI officials who worked on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation exchanged text messages last year in which they appear to have discussed ways to prevent Donald Trump from being elected president. “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok wrote in a cryptic text message to Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer and his mistress. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok wrote in the text, dated Aug. 15, 2016.

What exactly was that “insurance policy” the FBI was discussing…perhaps a salacious “dossier” recently given to agents compiled by a British spy and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC?

The Gateway Pundit reports…

While Strzok and Page’s text message exchange is explosive on its own, the idea that McCabe may have been involved in this conservation is nothing short of stunning. Do you think the Deputy FBI Director would allow two employees in his office unsupervised? Unlikely. The real question is, if McCabe was present with both Strzok and Page on the day the ‘insurance policy,’ conservation took place in his office, what thoughts did he convey? As The Daily Beast‘s Lachlan Markay noted, “This looks very bad.” It most certainly does.

Zerohedge reports…

The lead FBI official at the heart of the rapidly unraveling Trump-Russia probe sent a text message to his FBI mistress last year which discusses some sort of ‘insurance policy’ against Donald Trump becoming president. “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.” writes FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair while spearheading both the Clinton email inquiry and the early Trump-Russia probe, adding “It’s like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” Clearly Lisa Page thought there was no way Trump would win during a conversation in then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s office, yet Strzok clearly states to Page that he “can’t take that risk” in the “unlikely event” Trump was elected, and that an insurance policy of some type existed to presumably undermine Trump. If this is the case, it would constitute an active measure taken by the FBI against one candidate for US President, while aiding the other. The text message which references an “insurance policy” is all the more controversial when you consider another exchange in which Peter Strzok says “I am riled up. Trump is a f*cking idiot, is unable to provide a coherrent answer,” and “I CAN’T PULL AWAY, WHAY THE F*CK HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!”

Page responds “I don’t know, But we’ll get it back…”

Lisa Page then messages Strzok, saying…

“And maybe you’re meant to stay where you are because you’re meant to protect the country from that menace. (links to NYT article), to which Strzok replied “I can protect our country at many levels.”

This is secret police level stuff. A soft cout plot by the FBI to remove Trump should he win the presidency.

Zerohedge asks…What, exactly, does Peter Strzok mean by “protect our country at many levels” in his text to Page? Is this a reference to the insurance policy?

The “insurance” text message was one of 375 released Tuesday night before a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, and one of 10,000 text messages exchanged between the two top FBI investigators. Strzok was fired from Robert Mueller’s special counsel in August, however the reason for his dismissal was not revealed until last month, prompting several congressional panels to turn up the heat on the FBI and the DOJ. The text messages make abundantly clear that Strzok – the man who downgraded the FBI’s assessment of Hillary’s email mishandling from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless,” and reportedly used a largely unfounded Trump-Russia dossier to launch a counterintelligence operation – holds a deep disdain for Donald Trump. In one exchange obtained by Fox News sent on March 4th, 2016 – right around the time Trump emerged as a serious threat in the GOP primary race, Page texted Strzok “God, Trump is a loathsome human,” to which Strzok responded “Yet he many[win]” Strzok responded, adding “Good for Hillary.” Other text messages call trump an idiot, who’s awful.

Fox News’ Shannon Brem tweeted that producer Jake Gibson has obtained 10K texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, one of which says, “Trump should go f himself,” and “F TRUMP.”

Peter Strzok’s conduct during the Hillary Clinton investigation is under review for political bias by the Justice Department.

The fact that the reason behind Strzok’s firing were kept secret for more than three months is of interest to House investigators.

According to Fox News…

“While Strzok’s removal from the Mueller team had been publicly reported in August, the Justice Department never disclosed the anti-Trump texts to the House investigators.” “Responding to the revelations about Strzok’s texts on Saturday, Nunes said he has now directed his staff to draft contempt-of-Congress citations against Rosenstein and the new FBI director, Christopher Wray.” -Fox News

Zerohedge further reports that Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) suggested in a hearing with FBI Director Chris Wray last week that the Peter Strzok rabbit hole might be far deeper than anyone imagined. To summarize, Jordan’s theory is that Strzok received the controversial “Trump Dossier” from the Clinton campaign then went to the FISA courts where he passed it off as a legitimate piece of intelligence in an effort to obtain the warrants necessary to effectively spy on the Trump campaign.

“Here’s what I think Director Wray. I think Peter Strzok, head of counter intelligence at the FBI, Peter Strzok the guy who ran the Clinton investigation and did all the interviews, Peter Strzok, the guy who was running the Russia investigation at the FBI, Peter Strzok, Mr. ‘Super Agent’ at the FBI, I think he’s the guy who took the application to the FISA court…and if that happened…if you have the FBI working with the Democrats’ campaign, taking opposition research, dressing it all up and turning it into an intelligence document and taking it to the FISA court so they can spy on the other campaign…if that happened…that’s as wrong as it gets.” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – who launched the Mueller probe – was on the hot seat today in front of the House Judiciary Committee to face questions over Strzok, Mueller, and the Trump investigation. When asked if he was aware how biased Peter Strzok was, Rosenstein answered: no, adding that he has seen “no reason to fire Mueller.” So, despite having rooted out two rabidly anti-Trump lead investigators from the Mueller probe, and the fact that the Special Counsel is stacked with Democrats who have apparently sent more anti-Trump messages to each other – which, according to reports will come out in the next 4-6 weeks, Rosenstein sees no cause to fire Mueller and close down this sham of an investigation.