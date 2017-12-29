EXPLOSIVE Senate email says anyone “of Russian nationality or Russian descent” will now be targeted

The American government has now gone full blown McCarthy.

The fact that Russia hating, progressive left news channel, The Young Turks, has uncovered and published this bombshell email should concern all Russian Americans that the witch-hunt against Russia may now be extended to US citizens, residents, and tourists in the United States…no evidence needed except profiling based on Russian heritage.

Via Zerohedge…

The Young Turks Network (TYT), a popular progressive YouTube channel and news site, has obtained a bombshell internal email related to the Senate committee probing alleged Russian interference in the American political system, and though currently being covered in Russian media, mainstream US media is passing it over without comment. The email reveals that the Senate committee has deemed anyone “of Russian nationality or Russian descent” relevant to its investigation, which means the Russiagate conspiracy theory and accompanying congressional investigation has officially jumped straight from neo-McCarthyism – smearing anyone that may have had contact with Russian government officials, diplomats or intelligence, and into xenophobia – eyeing any and all Russians or friends of Russians as a potential threat plain and simple, which is far down the slippery slope that many commentators have long predicted.

Via TYT Network…

The Senate committee probing alleged Russian interference in the U.S. political system has deemed anyone “of Russian nationality or Russian descent” relevant to its investigation, according to a document obtained by TYT. In an email dated December 19, 2017, April Doss—who serves as senior minority counsel on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)—defined the scope of the committee’s inquiry as anyone a subject “knows or has reason to believe [is] of Russian nationality or descent.” The senior majority counsel for the SSCI, Vanessa Le, was cc’d on the emails.

Doss, the former head of intelligence law at the National Security Agency, was reportedly brought onto the committee by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who serves as its vice chairman and one of its most prominent public faces. Warner has repeatedly said that the committee’s work represents the “most important thing [he’s] ever done.” The chairman of the committee is Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.). On July 27, 2017, Charles C. Johnson, a controversial right-wing media figure, received a letter from Sens. Burr and Warner requesting that he voluntarily provide materials in his possession that are “relevant” to the committee’s investigation. Relevant materials, the letter went on, would include any records of interactions Johnson had with “Russian persons” who were involved in some capacity in the 2016 U.S. elections. The committee further requested materials related to “Russian persons” who were involved in some capacity in “activities that related in any way to the political election process in the U.S.” Materials may include “documents, emails, text messages, direct messages, calendar appointments, memoranda, [and] notes,” the letter outlined. Doss’s statement was in response to a request made by Robert Barnes, an attorney for Johnson, for clarification as to the SSCI’s definition of a “Russian person.” How the committee expects subjects to go about ascertaining whether a person is of “Russian descent” is unclear. “It does indicate that the committee is throwing a rather broad net,” Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University, said. “It is exceptionally broad.” In terms of constitutionality, Turley speculated that “most courts would view that as potentially too broad, but not unlawful.” Rachel Cohen, a spokesperson for Sen. Warner, said the SSCI “does not comment on specific witnesses or related requests.” Johnson told TYT that he intends not to cooperate with the SSCI in any respect. Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party candidate, also received a request for materials from the committee, and has stated that she plans to fully comply. But as TYT previously reported, a former Stein campaign staffer, Dennis Trainor Jr., said that he has serious reservations about compliance.

Madness. That’s only about three million people, or one out of every hundred Americans. https://t.co/wDbxRNMBbR — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 27, 2017

As Zerohedge further notes…

If you of “Russian descent” and have any level of interest in US politics – perhaps you occasionally read the newspaper, or have ever called in to a radio talk show? You could be subpoenaed for merely existing on American soil! As the protracted Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) drags on, we are sure to see more of such requests and wrangling by Senate staff lawyers over how widely this net can be cast. Of course, we’ve also seen this before as during a November SSCI hearing on social media election interference Twitter Associate General Counsel Sean Edgett revealed that the company’s methods to detect “Russian-linked” accounts include the mere use of a Russian phone number, mobile carrier, email address, IP address, Cyrillic characters in one’s username, and whether one has “logged in, at any time, from Russia” – which would happen to include just about any American tourist in Russia over the past few years.