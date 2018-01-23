EXPLOSIVE: “Secret Society” uncovered at FBI and DOJ tasked with bringing down Trump (Video)

The Hill sums up what may be the biggest scandal to rock US politics, as former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch knew well in advance of FBI Director James Comey’s 2016 press conference that he would recommend against charging Hillary Clinton, according to information turned over to the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday.

The revelation was included in 384 pages of text messages exchanged between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and it significantly diminishes the credibility of Lynch’s earlier commitment to accept Comey’s recommendation — a commitment she made under the pretense that the two were not coordinating with each other. And it gets worse. Comey and Lynch reportedly knew that Clinton would never face charges even before the FBI conducted its three-hour interview with Clinton, which was supposedly meant to gather more information into her mishandling of classified information.

On July 1, 2016, as the Lynch announcement became public, Page texted Strzok…

Page: And yeah, it’s a real profile in couragw [sic], since she knows no charges will be brought.

According to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 50,000 text messages were exchanged between Peter Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page. The 50,000 messages do not include the now infamous ‘missing’ texts.

John Ratcliffe (R-TX) said after reviewing the new text messages he believes there may have been a “secret society of folks” within the DOJ and FBI working against Donald Trump.

Fox News reports…

More than 50,000 texts were exchanged between two FBI officials who have come under fire for exchanging anti-Trump messages during the 2016 election, Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed Monday. The figure surfaced as lawmakers have been pressing for answers after revelations that the FBI “failed to preserve” five months of texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. “We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source,” Sessions said in a statement provided to Fox News. “If we are successful, we will update the congressional committees immediately.” “After reviewing the voluminous records on the FBI’s servers, which included over 50,000 texts, the Inspector General discovered the FBI’s system failed to retain text messages for approximately 5 months between December 14, 2017 to May 17, 2017,” Sessions said.

According to Fox News, the “50,000” number does not include the ‘missing’ text messages. John Ratcliffe and Trey Gowdy spoke with Fox News after the news broke about the 50,000 new text messages. Ratcliffe said… “What we learned today in the thousands of text messages that we’ve reviewed that perhaps they may not have done that (checked their bias at the door). There’s certainly a factual basis to question whether or not they acted on that bias. We know about this insurance policy that was referenced in trying to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.” “We learned today from information that in the immediate aftermath of his election that there may have been a ‘secret society’ of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI to include Page and Strzok to be working against him.”

.@RepRatcliffe on 5-month gap discovered in new FBI texts: "For former prosecutors like @TGowdySC & myself…it makes it harder & harder for us to explain away one strange coincidence after another." https://t.co/jTCsiBqaVi pic.twitter.com/yPKVEJoG91 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 23, 2018

Gowdy addressed the new Strzok and Page messages…

.@TGowdySC on 50,000+ new @FBI texts, possible 2nd special counsel appointed to investigate Mueller probe: "We saw more manifest bias against @POTUS all the way through the election into the transition." https://t.co/jTCsiBqaVi pic.twitter.com/CuyZKexf2s — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 23, 2018

The Gateway Pundit reports that Rep. Ratcliffe also tweeted about the new text messages he reviewed Monday along with Trey Gowdy. Ratcliffe tweeted….

“The thousands of texts @ TGowdySC and I reviewed today revealed manifest bias among top FBI officials against @ realDonaldTrump. The texts between Strzok and Page referenced a “secret society.””

The thousands of texts @TGowdySC and I reviewed today revealed manifest bias among top FBI officials against @realDonaldTrump. The texts between Strzok and Page referenced a "secret society." — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) January 23, 2018

Tucker Carlson notes that the newly released texts suggest that the Hillary Clinton fix was in at the FBI.

The texts messages between ex-Mueller team members suggest they knew outcome of the Clinton email probe in advance…