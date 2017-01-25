Executive order to “build that wall” is signed by President Trump. “There will be a payment” by Mexico

President Donald Trump has ordered the construction of a wall along the southern border of the United States.

President Trump continues to stay true to his campaign promises with blistering speed.

Today the biggest and most controversial of all Trump’s rhetoric was put into executive order.

POTUS is moving to build that wall…it is official.

The executive order signed today was part of a series of actions aimed at stopping illegal immigration and cracking down on refugees permanently settling in the US.

The executive order was signed during POTUS Trump’s visit to the Department of Homeland Security.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer noted…

“Building this barrier is more than just a campaign promise. It’s a common sense first step to really securing our porous border.” “This will stem the flow of drugs, crime, illegal immigration into the United States.”

