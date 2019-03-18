Connect with us

Even a Vacuous Mueller Report Won't End 'Russiagate'

Too many reputations and other interests are vested in the legend for it to vanish from American politics anytime soon.
Stephen Cohen

March 18, 2019

Authored by Stephen Cohen via The Nation:

Russiagate allegations that the Kremlin has a subversive hold over President Trump, and even put him in the White House, have poisoned American political life for almost three years. Among other afflictions, it has inspired an array of media malpractices, virtually criminalized anti–Cold War thinking about Russia, and distorted the priorities of the Democratic Party. And this leaves aside the woeful impact Russiagate has had in Moscow—on its policymakers’ perception of the US as a reliable partner on mutually vital strategic issues and on Russian democrats who once looked to the American political system as one to be emulated, a loss of “illusions” I previously reported.

Contrary to many expectations, even if the Mueller report, said to be impending, finds, as did a Senate committee recently, “no direct evidence of conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia,” Russiagate allegations are unlikely to dissipate in the near future and certainly not before the 2020 presidential election.

There are several reasons this is so, foremost among them the following:

  1. The story of a “Kremlin puppet” in the White House is so fabulous and unprecedented it is certain to become a tenacious political legend, as have others in American history despite the absence of any supporting evidence.
  2. The careers of many previously semi-obscure Democratic members of Congress have been greatly enhanced—if that is the right word—by their aggressive promotion of Russiagate. (Think, for example, of the ubiquitous media coverage and cable-television appearances awarded to Representatives Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Maxine Walters, and to Senators Mark Warner and Richard Blumenthal.) If Mueller fails to report “collusion” of real political substance, these and other Russiagate zealots, as well as their supporters in the media, will need to reinterpret run-of-the-mill (and bipartisan) financial corruption and mundane “contacts with Russia” as somehow treasonous. (The financial-corruption convictions of Paul Manafort, Mueller’s single “big win” to date, did not charge “collusion” and had to do mainly with Ukraine, not Russia.) Having done so already, there is every reason to think Democrats will politicize these charges again, if only for the sake of their own careers. Witness, for example, the scores of summonses promised by Jerrold Nadler, the new Democratic chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
  3. Still worse, the top Democratic congressional leadership evidently has concluded that promoting the new Cold War, of which Russiagate has become an integral part, is a winning issue in 2020. How else to explain Nancy Pelosi’s proposal—subsequently endorsed by the equally unstatesmanlike Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and adopted—to invite the secretary general of NATO, a not-very-distinguished Norwegian politician named Jens Stoltenberg, to address a joint session of Congress? The honor was once bestowed on figures such as Winston Churchill and at the very least leaders of actual countries. Trump has reasonably questioned NATO’s mission and costs nearly 30 years after the Soviet Union disappeared, as did many Washington think tanks and pundits back in the 1990s. But for Pelosi and other Democratic leaders, there can be no such discussion, only valorization of NATO, even though the military alliance’s eastward expansion has brought the West to the brink of war with nuclear Russia. Anything Trump suggests must be opposed, regardless of the cost to US national security. Will the Democrats go to the country in 2020 as the party of investigations, subpoenas, Russophobia, and escalating cold war—and win?

Readers of my new book War With Russia?, which argues that there are no facts to support the foundational political allegations of Russiagate, may wonder how, then, Russiagate can continue to be such a major factor in our politics. As someone has recently pointed out, the Democrats and their media are now operating on the Liberty Valance principle: When the facts are murky or nonexistent, “print the legend.”

Sally Snyder
Guest
Sally Snyder

Here is an article that shows the interesting methods that one Western think tank believes are being used by Russia to spread chaos across the globe:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/02/russian-disinformation-how-effective-is.html

This is one way to ensure that Washington always remains on a war-footing.

March 18, 2019 14:59

Trump Rips Steele For Using "Low Ratings" CNN 'Citizen Journalist' Article As Dossier Source

Trump also ripped the late Arizona Senator John McCain on Sunday.

March 18, 2019

March 18, 2019

Via Zerohedge

President Trump ripped Christopher Steele after it was revealed that the former British spy used a ‘citizen journalist’ article from CNN’s now-defunct ‘iReports’ website as part of his research.

“Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from “send in watchers” of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt!”

Of note, it was actually Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos telling Australian diplomat Alexander Downer that Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton which reportedly launched the “Witch Hunt.” That said, let’s also remember that it was Maltese professor and self-professed member of the Clinton Foundation, Joseph Mifsud, who told Papadopoulos of the supposed Russian intel in the first place. Some have referred to it as an entrapment scheme.

CNN iReport?

Steele made the awkward revelation during a deposition last year in a case involving Russian entrepreneur Aleksej Gubarev, who claims his companies Webzilla and XBT Holdings were defamed by Steele after the dossier was published by BuzzFeed.

Steele was asked during the deposition how he verified allegations about Gubarev’s companies and whether he found “anything of relevance concerning Webzilla,” according to the newly released transcripts of the deposition.

“We did. It was an article I have got here which was posted on July 28, 2009, on something called CNN iReport,” Steele said. –Fox News

CNN iReport, which is long gone, was clearly disclaimed as a “user-generated site,” warning that “the stories submitted by users are not edited, fact-checked or screened before they post.”

As Fox notes, even the site’s banner included the slogan “Unedited. Unfiltered. News.” and made clear that users who submit content do not work for CNN.

Except super-spy Steele apparently missed that fact, or didn’t care, as part of his ‘extensive’ research…

“Do you understand that CNN iReports are or were nothing more than any random individuals’ assertions on the internet?” an examiner asked Steele.

“No, I obviously presume that if it is on a CNN site that it may has [sic] some kind of CNN status. Albeit that it may be an independent person posting on the site,” Steele replied.

Trump rips McCain

Trump also ripped the late Arizona Senator John McCain (R) on Sunday, tweeting that it was “just proven in court papers” that “last in his class” McCain sent Steele’s dossier to media outlets in the hopes that they would print it prior to the 2016 US election.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted: “Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!”

In response Meghan McCain fired back with her own Tweet, saying “no one will ever love you the way they loved my father.”

Which is interesting, because it seems that McCain was generally disliked – particularly by Democrats – until he came out against Trump.

After Trump’s Sunday tweet, McCain replied “My father lives rent free in your head.”

The Surrealism of the Information War

It is money that shapes the global mainstream discourse in television, radio, newspapers and social media.
Gilbert Mercier

March 17, 2019

March 17, 2019

Authored by Gilbert Mercier, via News Junkie Post…

The flow of knowledge and information is commonly considered the main vector of humanity’s progress through history. One would think that in our era, which is rightly called the time of the information super-highway, the sheer mass of information available to all humans, anywhere at any given time, would have exponentially increased our understanding of our world and each other. This is, however, not the case. As a matter of fact, paradoxically, one can easily argue that an overload of information has made the majority of people not more but less knowledgeable, less critical, more isolated, and more alienated from themselves and each other. The control and manipulation of narrative in the era of the information war has created a universal malaise that reaches even basic human issues such as masculine-feminine identities.

Well-compensated propagandists package information and ideas like products for mass consumption. The advance of technology was supposed to free mankind; instead it has created invisible chains. The fact of being constantly wired is an assault on our free will and cognitive functions, which behavioral information warriors study and harvest, to put them in giant blenders where all comes out inoffensive and predictable. The goal is to turn the rich and diverse human experience into a tasteless and colorless intellectual mush, and then make it palatable with artificial additives. Foie gras is considered a French gastronomic delicacy. It is nevertheless a form of cultural perversity. In the process, the geese are force-fed, to provoke a cirrhosis of their liver. In many ways, the gatekeepers of mainstream information use the same force feeding technique with people’s brains.

Unless people tightly lock themselves mentally into the delusions of dogmas, either religious or ideological, and seek comfort in a universe of magical thinking, the truth is never an absolute. This being said, in order to allow an acceptable level of conviviality in human society, thinkers should seek truth in the subjective reality while knowing that the holy grail of pure truth is the ultimate lie. If one would be so naive or foolish enough to think he has found the absolute truth, looking at it would be like staring straight into the sun at midday, without shields and with eyes wide open, for a full hour. In the process, the believer of absolute truth would go blind.

For anyone who is neither blind nor fully color blind, the distinction between a red object and a green one is not only instantaneous but also unquestionable. The difference between green and red is not open to interpretation or debate. It is in the rare realm of tangible facts.

Staying in the field of the color spectrum: all hues of green in the natural world are a secondary color that can be obtained by mixing the primary colors yellow and blue. Green can be argued endlessly to contain more yellow than blue, or vice versa, as well as a fraction of black, white, or brown to alter the shades and tones. In nature or on an artist’s palette, there are countless shades of green and our perception of these shades, while it can be analyzed and quantified scientifically, is largely subjective.

Colors, just like words, have an emotional impact. Hospital walls and other medical facilities are often painted in light tones of greenish-blue, for their soothing effect on people. Bright red has the opposite impact. It is used to attract maximum attention either from traffic lights, bull fights or firetrucks. And so greens are the calming hues of nature and relaxation, whereas reds are synonymous with alarm, blood, excitement, and sometimes the anger and urgency of an adrenaline rush, as illustrated by the popular expression “seeing red.”

The near-infinite range of the color spectrum is similar to the countless narratives expressed by languages. In linguistics, words and their clumsy or astute associations are used to convey information or emotions. Like colors, words carry messages, fragments of information that impact people differently and cannot be objectively quantified. It’s all “in the eye of the beholder.”

One can make an analogy between the false notion of an absolute truth and the vanishing point in a perspective drawing. A vanishing point is an optical illusion, just like the concept of pure truth is a cognitive illusion. In our surreal predicament of fake-news for some, which are true-news for others, it is as if we have moved into an absurd and nightmarish three-dimensional drawing with a multitude of vanishing points designed by the generals of the global information wars.

The people who conduct the information war are numerous. They can be the global media moguls like Rupert Murdoch; the journalists employed by corporate entities or governments; the policymakers who build a considerable influence within countless so-called think-tanks; the elected politicians and their cohorts of advisers and lobbyists; the super-rich businessmen, philanthropists in their own eyes, such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Bob Mercer, George Soros and Pierre Omidyar, who want to impact world affairs; and even show-business celebrities. All have deep pockets and want maximum impact in the fight to shape the discourse and steer public opinion, often globally, in the directions that suit their specific needs.

Unless they are ideologues, the information warriors are mercenaries. Therefore it is money that shapes the global mainstream discourse in television, radio, newspapers and social media. Independent or dissident narratives are generally squashed by a lack of public exposure. The money talks and writes as the viewer-readers, hypnotized by a multitude of screens, become mere consumers to be sold, convinced, or subliminally seduced into a specific mindset. The job of the information warriors is to observe, condition, and predict behaviors. In this massive brainwash of the public, big money is at the same time the washing machine and laundry detergent.

Gates and Soros openly sponsor the prime fake-left publication, The Guardian; Bezos owns The Washington Post; and the Murdoch press empire’s crown jewel is Fox News. Other information warriors who claim to know the truth are on the fringe, at least in appearance. This is the case for media provocateur Alex Jones, who has claimed in court to be a performance artist, but who is nonetheless adulated by millions worldwide and treated like a Guru of truthful information. Jones runs, with his trademark manic energy, the raucous populist far-right conspiracy-theory laced Infowars. Mercer’s money gave birth to the populist far-right site Breitbart. Meanwhile Omidyar sponsors the soft-left, so-called progressive publication, The Intercept. All these lead information warriors want to take as many people as will follow them to their own vanishing points, on a journey towards their illusionary truth.

In their confusion and thirst for truth, people get caught like flies on tasty propaganda glue. The intricate labyrinths built by the information warriors prevent the real discourse, which should be about how to survive the imminent systemic collapse of global capitalism. It cannot be otherwise when global corporate imperialism itself controls the discourse worldwide. Hypnotized by a myriad of vanishing points, humans might be on a course to vanish.

Editor’s NotesGilbert Mercier is the author of The Orwellian Empire. Composites one, two, three, four, five, six, seven and ten by Ube; composite eight by Jared Rodriguez; lithograph nine from the archive of Monceau.

Americans cozy up to Socialism as Neocons pursue regime change in Venezuela

In total, 39 percent of Americans said they are “well-disposed toward socialism.”

March 17, 2019

March 17, 2019

Via RT…

Capitalism has traditionally ranked alongside apple pie and baseball in the hearts of Americans, yet Socialism is reportedly winning over the youth. Did they miss the mainstream reports about empty store shelves in Caracas?

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, under duress from the US and its allies, must have enjoyed a good laugh this week when he read the news out of America. As Washington looks determined to overthrow Venezuela’s democratically elected Socialist government, with a puppet leader already waiting in the wings, a new poll showed that 61 percent of Americans aged 18 and 24 have a favorable attitude to the term ‘socialism’.

Capitalism, still weathering the storm despite the Great Depression, the Great Recession, and Jeff Bezos, got a 58-percent favorability ranking among the same demographic.

In total, 39 percent of Americans said they are “well-disposed toward socialism.”

Will this apparent shift of opinion to Socialism put the brakes on Washington’s regime change machine as it grinds inexorably towards Caracas? Will US National Security Advisor John Bolton be forced to include the United States as a fourth wheel in the “Troika of Tyranny,” as he has labeled the Latin American governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua? Better not hold your breath.

This triangle of terror… is the cause of immense human suffering, the impetus of enormous regional instability, and the genesis of a sordid cradle of Communism in the Western Hemisphere,” as Bolton put it last year amid a full court press against Caracas.

If the United States is really such a worker-bee paradise, confident enough to impose its ‘democratic ideals’ on foreign states, then why are so many Americans reportedly abandoning the capitalist ship, or at least giving Socialist ideas a second look? Admittedly, there are some things about Socialism that make it an attractive alternative to the endless uncertainty that comes with a free-market economy.

Consider the plight of American college graduates, since here is the demographic that is second-guessing the joys of Capitalism. Before this group even enters the workforce and signs up for a mortgage, car payment, and maybe a family, they are already saddled with huge tuition payments.

Currently, there are some 44 million young Americans indebted to the tune of $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, an insane amount that is even greater than what Americans owe on their abused credit cards. The average graduating student in 2017 has almost $40,000 in student loan debt, while many of them can expect to face problems finding a job upon graduation.

Now compare the situation in the US with that of the Nordic countries, where native students – as well as foreign students – study at public university absolutely free of charge. In fact, there is no need to look all the way to Scandinavia when the situation is no different just across the Caribbean Sea in the “tyranny” of Venezuela where a free education for all is considered a human right, not a privilege.

Another part of the dog-eat-dog world of American capitalism that is infuriating so many people is on the medical front. The health-care system is in reality a fierce battleground for profits among doctors, hospitals, insurance companies, drug companies, and shareholders where the patient is, in a sick twist of fortune, the victim. Is it any wonder more Americans are opting to travel to Mexico and Canada for medicine and treatment that is no longer affordable back home? Perhaps the real reason Trump wants to build a wall on the Mexican border is to keep Americans away from cheaper foreign medical treatment.

The last major effort to overhaul this massive industry came with Obamacare, which turned out to be a cure worse than the disease. A major study by the University of Chicago showed that 47 percent of Americans were avoiding preventive treatment from a doctor or dentist due to the exorbitant costs.

So, from a political perspective, it is no longer possible for the Republicans and Democrats to ignore the economic plight of millions of Americans, especially those who comprise Generation Z and Millennials. This group represents 37 percent of the electorate, which means they will play no small part in the highly anticipated 2020 presidential election. Now the two major parties are making flat-footed gestures to address their concerns.

Cue Bernie Sanders, 77, the ‘independent democratic socialist’ from Vermont who just signed a “loyalty pledge” with the Democratic Party as he appears ready for another shot at the White House. Sanders is a member of the ‘limousine liberal’ class who talks a great game in public about sticking it to the rich, yet in private is enjoying all the fruits of capitalist labor. How did ‘The Bern’ console himself after losing the 2016 Democratic primaries to Hillary Clinton? He went out and purchased a home – his third – on the beach of Lake Champlain, Vermont. But his real crime, as far as Sanders supporters are concerned, came when he endorsed Hillary Clinton for the presidency. That move showed he was not only in the pocket of the Democratic Party, but not strong enough to stand up for the middle and lower classes.

Then there is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, the freshman senator from New York who rolled out her so-called Green New Deal, which, if implemented, would essentially turn the US into a third-world country with stunningly short-sighted initiatives like “build[ing] out highspeed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary.” Apparently, AOC, as she is known among her supporters, thinks the world begins and ends at the border of America. The Investor’s Business Daily slammedher plan as a “call for enviro-socialism” that would turn into a “government takeover of the entire economy.”

The Republicans, meanwhile, are holding steady to the maxim: ‘never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake’. The only hint that the Republicans understand the sea change taking place in American politics was when Donald Trump said in his State of the Union address last month that “we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”It did not go unnoticed that many Democrats, including Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Nancy Pelosi, did not stand and applaud the statement as many others did.

This brings us to the question: could the United States actually wake up one bright morning as a Socialist state, much like its newfound nemesis in Venezuela? And perhaps even more to the point, should the United States adopt Socialist ways? This is where opinions on the matter will greatly differ. While there are some tempting ideas being put forward by the Left, like free education and healthcare for everyone, there are millions of Americans who will never be sold on the merits of Socialism, which gets just as bad press in the United States as does Communism. That should come as little surprise since no corporation wants to lose the massive profits that come with private ownership over a vast swath of the economy. But as the above-mentioned poll indicates, more Americans want to see the government take greater control of the economy.

Here is where things could get downright dangerous. First, it must be admitted that the American political and cultural scene has entered a dark place not unlike The Twilight Zone. Something truly bizarre has taken hold of the American mind, not unlike a flesh-eating virus, to the point where we now have ‘social justice warriors’ who believe it is their intrinsic right and duty to impose their vision of the world onto everyone else, while at the same time shutting down all debate on the matter. This has already been witnessed numerous times on college campuses and other meeting places across the country. On top of that, we must also consider what is being taught today in our institutions of higher learning. Much of it, as shown here, consists of courses that promote an outright socialist agenda.

The manifestations of this radical form of ‘tyranny light’ can be witnessed by the ongoing attacks on ‘patriarchy’, ‘white privilege’, and most of all on the Manhattan mogul Donald Trump, the very personification of capitalism itself.

Now mix all this pent-up political hatred and confusion together with the new wave of *identity politics, which tells people they can be whoever they want to be, even if biology suggests otherwise, and you have a situation where millions of oppressed individuals may one day get it in their heads that they, too, ‘identify’ with the rich, and then proceed to take what they believe to be theirs by whatever means necessary. In other words, a case of history repeating itself under radically new circumstances. The desire to impose some degree of equality and fairness on the American capitalist system, where millions of marginalized people regularly fall through the cracks of the economy into grinding poverty, could explode into something altogether undesirable unless steps are taken now to alleviate the risks. In that sense, Venezuelan President Maduro may eventually find himself a potential ally in America’s marginalized class, seething as they are in quiet desperation.

@Robert_Bridge 

 

