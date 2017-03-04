EU’s Juncker loses his mind in parliament, barking out “Sh**, what do you want me to do?” [Video]

Perhaps it is time for the EU parliament to lift the immunity of Mr. Juncker for his inappropriate behavior.

Jean-Claude Juncker snapped at EU MEPs whining about his landmark consultation on the future of the EU, barking out… “Sh*t, what do you want me to do?”

Via Daniel Lang of SHTFPlan.com…

Currently EU parliament members are debating about what direction the union should go in following Brexit, in an effort to to keep the union together. Some have proposed bringing the EU back to the days when it was a modest trading block with no political authority. Others think that the only way forward is to strengthen the EU, and turn it into a federal union much like the United States. And during that debate Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, appeared to have a little breakdown. When Juncker was criticized for wanting to consult ordinary Europeans on what they should do, this is what happened.

After listening to their rambling speeches a thunderous looking Mr Juncker replied:

“What I will say to those who think that the Commission has chosen poorly, is that in Europe you can’t have enough innovation.

“There are many traditionalists, many conservatives, who cannot accept changing a method and my method has been criticised.

“The approach of making a number of proposals which have had thought put into them, but which have never been discussed with the broader public, that has been the approach that has been criticised.”

He added:

“So we are putting forward on this occasion a number of different scenarios. Not all of them have met with approval, I’m sure that you will understand that amongst the scenarios put forward there is one that I would like more than the other four.

“But if we were simply to put that forward then there wouldn’t be any discussion and voices would be raised against us saying that we had stifled the debate and saying that we had not listened to the voices of our citizens.”

Finally losing his temper at the Catch-22 situation, he then raged:

“But sh*t, I would say sh*t if we weren’t in the EU parliament. What do you want us to do?”