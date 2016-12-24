The EU’s “Ideological Sanctions” Against Russia and… Poland

Western liberalism has become similar to a militant religious cult. When it perceives a threat to its hegemony, it will get violent even with its most loyal vassals, like Poland.

Having cracked down by sanctions on Russia, the European Commission during the last week has been reviewing the chances of imposing economic sanctions on Poland – allegedly for limitations on the activities of the pro-EU Civic Platform party in that country.

So, the inability of the European Union to conduct meaningful diplomacy – having a dialogue instead of a barrage of ultimatums, threats, economic sanctions and joint military invasions with the US – this inability has revealed itself in full.

The threat of sanctions against modern Poland – a willing participant in recent Western pseudo-crusades against Serbia, Iraq and Afghanistan, a newly made enemy of everything Russian – this threat demonstrates the EU’s inability to have a dialogue even with faithful allies.

The limitations which Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party is accused by the EU of perpetrating against the “liberal” opposition in that country are, in fact, laughable.

Putting a new woman judge as the chairman of the country’s Constitutional Tribunal (this new chairman being a former ambassador of Poland to Germany, pretty loyal to the EU’s political correctness); not allowing the hostile journalists from pro-EU publications to harass Law and Justice’s deputies in the Polish parliament…

Is this really a reason for imposing economic sanctions?

The EU, which has recently welcomed (and helped) the violent ousting of a legally elected president in Ukraine, and turned a blind eye to the killing of several thousand Ukrainian citizens, mostly civilians, by the Ukrainian army’s aviation and artillery – this European Union is now “gravely concerned” by the “limitations on the work of journalists inside the Polish parliament”? Give me a break!

So, how come the freedom loving European Union is preparing to use article 7 of the EU treaty (allowing a punishment of member states that breach the “rule of law” on their territories) – to use that “nuclear option” against Poland? (The copyright for the “nuclear option” expression belongs to the European Commission’s former chairman Jose Manuel Barroso and not to some “Kremlin propagandist.”)

The explanation is not pragmatic. The sanctions against two great Slavic nations, Russia and Poland, are not in the interest of Europe, and go against the spirit of true European traditions. The explanation is ideological.

The recent unprecedented crusade of the Western elites against any entity that disobeys their vision of “new brave liberal world” leads to striking parallels with the now defunct totalitarian systems and even with quasi-religious fanaticism.

Just like Jihadist radical “Muslims” hijacked and perverted the noble principles of Islam, the Western elites hijacked and perverted the noble ideas of democracy and human rights.

Liberalism, once noble and fair, has become a militant religious cult of the West, a state religion inseparable from its political system.

Any nation that disagrees with the Western idea of democracy will be declared a tyranny, and the holy war will be waged on it, under the flag of bringing democracy and protecting human rights.

This war can be fought by military means, as in Yugoslavia in 1999, or it can be continued by the economic means, as it is being done in Russia’s case, and can be done in the near future in the Polish case.

All of this is presumably done for the ‘holy’ idea of bestowing the ultimate order on the world, “the Democracy”, with subsequent “end of history,” as prescribed by Dr. Francis Fukuyama back in 1989. And if the “democratised” country happens to have some valuable natural resources, it will be a nice bonus for the cult leaders, allowing them to add pleasure (for themselves) to a useful lesson (for others).

The Western mainstream media has become a church, a medium blessed by the cult leaders that tells you what’s right and what’s wrong. Often not knowing a word of Polish, this church’s preachers feel qualified to pass judgement on Polish democracy.

Just like US secretary of state John Kerry, not knowing a word of Russian or Ukrainian, allowed himself to deliberate on “non-local accents” of the people resisting the onslaught of Ukrainian army against the formally East-Ukrainian, but actually Russian-speaking cities of Donetsk and Lugansk.

The true gate-keepers of this totalitarian “liberalism”, the journalists of the mainstream media believe they possess the monopoly on truth. They dehumanize and punish the infidels – anyone who disagrees with their narrative. As the Polish example shows, this includes even recent “allies of convenience” – the Polish nationalists, who had just recently been useful to the EU by their support for the new nationalist regime in Kiev. A support based exclusively on the joint hatred towards Russia – from both the Polish and the Ukrainian radical nationalists.

If you dare to question the cult’s narrative, you will be inevitably punished. On a state level, you will get sanctions or bombs (depending on the mood of the world’s new masters). On a personal level, you may be blocked on social media, accused of spreading fake news, called a Kremlin puppet. Or you may even end up in jail, as Russia’s friend Mateusz Piskorski, the chairman of the Zmiana party in Poland, post-communist Poland’s first political prisoner, whose name is not even mentioned in the EU’s reports on Poland.

So, the jihadi liberals’ punishment will destroy lives, damage careers and businesses, turn people into political prisoners and may even get you killed. It’s a Sharia law in the Western ‘liberal’ emanation of it.

To this new version of “liberalism”, Russians (with the exception of local pro-Western groups) are the same as Jews to the jihadis, a “pagan nation” that dares to resist.

Just like some previous forms of totalitarianism, jihadi liberalism can’t “coexist” with infidels, it seeks to subdue or even destroy them. So, for the mainstream media, Russia has become an embodiment of all evil, the enemy that must be sooner or later subdued by all means: be it an economic war through sanctions, or an all-out war. Their hatred of Russia and her President is irrational, absurd and is not based on any facts. And as the Polish example shows, in future this hatred can easily be turned against other nations. This hatred is “ideological,” not ‘personal.’

The Polish authorities try to reason with the EU, inviting its representatives for talks and showing them the true state of affairs in Poland, where the real chase is not for liberals, but for the ubiquitous “Kremlin agents.”

But I am afraid, the Polish authorities are doing the work of Sisyphus, trying to reason with EU officials. Merely because the Western liberalism is a religious cult, no reasoning works with its prophets and preachers. When challenged, they will only double-down on peddling their perverted version of reality.

George Soros with his spider web of numerous NGOs is a good example of this attitude. When some voices among the EU member states asked not to start the sanctions procedure this week, a representative of Soros-funded Open Society European Policy Institute, one Natacha Kazatchkine, “regretted that it had yet again failed to take decisive action against deliberate and severe undermining of the rule of law in Europe.” Just like Hitler and Stalin, Soros has no permanent allies, not even the traditionally anti-Russian Poland. He has only permanent interests and a permanent rigid ideology.

The consequences of the wars and forced regime changes that this ideology led during the recent decades are horrendous: failed states, destroyed economies, the rise of the monstrous so called Islamic State, about one million of dead and maimed in Iraq alone, millions of refugees.

With the Western liberal cult resembling the Wahhabi cult to such a great extent, is it a coincidence that Saudi Arabia is the West’s closest ally? Personally, I don’t think so. There is something on a deep, almost mystical, level that connects those two systems. It’s time that the world stood up and resisted the great danger threatening its very existence.