EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, says ‘all is good’ between Trump and EU (Video)

As Trump keeps the pressure on EU/NATO member states to pay their required share into the NATO alliance coffers, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson snubs the April 5-6 NATO meeting altogether, in preference to visiting Moscow, the EU oligarchs in charge of a failing union are trying to put on a brave face.

EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini took to Fox News to talk up the strong relations between the United States and the European Union.

Federica Mogherini: “European Union will never see America or American President as a risk.”