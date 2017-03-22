Latest, News, Video

EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, says ‘all is good’ between Trump and EU (Video)

EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, talks up US-European relations.

As Trump keeps the pressure on EU/NATO member states to pay their required share into the NATO alliance coffers, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson snubs the April 5-6 NATO meeting altogether, in preference to visiting Moscow, the EU oligarchs in charge of a failing union are trying to put on a brave face.

EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini took to Fox News to talk up the strong relations between the United States and the European Union.

Federica Mogherini: “European Union will never see America or American President as a risk.”

