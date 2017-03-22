Eurozone chief, Jeroen Dijsselbloem tells Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece to stop wasting money on “drinks and women”

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the eurozone’s finance ministers, is facing calls to resign.

Head of the eurozone’s finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem is facing calls to resign from EU officials, after refusing to apologise for saying crisis-hit, EU nations wasted money on “drinks and women”.

In comments reported by the Spanish press, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said…

During the crisis of the euro, the countries of the North have shown solidarity with the countries affected by the crisis. As a Social Democrat, I attribute exceptional importance to solidarity. [But] you also have obligations. You can not spend all the money on drinks and women and then ask for help.

Dijsselbloem was given the opportunity to apologise, but the EU oligarch stood firm, insisting that “solidarity” in the eurozone “meant all governments should stick by promises to adhere to the EU’s budgetary rules on debt and deficit limits.”

Santos Silva, Portugal’s minister for foreign affairs, called on Dijsselbloem to resign…

“It seems that the president of the Eurogroup has spent all these years without understanding what really happened to countries like Portugal, Spain or Ireland.”

Spanish MEP Ernest Urtasun‏ told the Dutch minister…

“Maybe it is funny for you, but I don’t think it is. I would like to know if this is your first statement as a candidate to renew your post as president of the Eurogroup.

Responding to a wide array of EU criticism, Mr Dijsselbloem said…

“Don’t be offended, it is not about one country but about all our countries. The Netherlands also failed a number of years ago to comply with what was agreed [on financial rules]. I don’t see a [conflict between] regions of the eurogroup”. “If you want to maintain public and political support throughout the EU for solidarity you must always also talk about what commitments and what efforts must be made by everyone to maintain that solidarity.”

FT reports on Dijsselbloem’s comments…