European liberals call for their own version of a Mueller probe

Guy Verhofstadt is calling for a special investigator to look into Russian meddling in Europe

1 min ago

The head of the Liberal faction in the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, said that Europe needs its own special prosecutor, like the US-based Robert Muller, who is investigating alleged “interference” of Russia in the 2016 Presidential elections.

The provocative proposal was made on Verhofstadt’s Twitter account.

He said that in September, he will pressure the European Parliament to take measures to “clean up” the internet and social networks from alleged “Russian attacks”.

Verhofstadt stressed that, for these purposes, Europe will need its own special prosecutor, similar to the ineffective Robert Mueller in America, who is seeking evidence of Russian collusion in Trump’s election to the Presidency in the US.

“Europe needs its Mueller to investigate the extent of disinformation campaigns and other attacks by Russia on our democracies,” Verhofstadt wrote on Twitter, adding that “it’s time to fight back.”

What kind of Russian “attacks” he is talking about are not specifically pointed to. However, Russia has repeatedly categorically denied all such unfounded accusations of alleged cyber attacks, interference in elections, and so on.

Maduro announces new crypto currency

The new bolivar will be issued on August 20 and will be tied to the petro

15 mins ago

August 1, 2018

As Venezuela tackles the problem of hyperinflation, the president, Nicolas Maduro, is arranging for the nation’s currency to be redenominated next month. Maduro states that the new bolivar will come out on the 20th of August and will be tied to the nation’s oil-backed cryptocurrency the petro.

Sputnik reports

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday he had ordered for the ailing national currency to be redenominated next month amid hyperinflation.

“The new bolivar will be issued on August 20 and will be tied to the petro [cryptocurrency]… We will also knock five zeros off the bolivar,” Maduro said on national television.

Previously, President Nicolas Maduro announced the denomination of Bolivar set for June 4, as a difficult economic situation in Venezuela resulted in rapid inflation. It was at first planned to cut only three zeros from current bolivar.

Venezuela launched the Petro cryptocurrency to sustain its crippled economy and severely depreciated bolivar after being hit by US sanctions. The newly-introduced cryptocurrency was also hit with the US sanction

As part of its scheme to destabilize Venezuela in a bid for regime change in the oil rich Latin American country, the US has been hitting Venezuela with round after round of sanctions, which have included the cryptocurrency, the petro, which was developed to tackle the inflation issue, as well as to provide a means for trading oil that might actually help the country trade in a way that would be viable against adverse American foreign policy and sanctions.

 

Sexual abuse by Western “Humanitarian” NGO workers at endemic levels

The ease with which individuals known to be predatory and potentially dangerous have been able to move around the aid sector undetected is cause for deep concern and alarm.

38 mins ago

August 1, 2018

A new report in the British Parliament addresses hundreds of cases of sexual abuse being conducted on vulnerable persons by members of Western backed NGOs considers the problem to be ‘endemic’. The report also points out that there isn’t really a framework to handle the problem or to prevent it from occurring.

al Jazeera reports

Sexual abuse and exploitation of some of the world’s most vulnerable people by humanitarian workers is “endemic”, according to a new report by British members of parliament.

Released on Tuesday following an inquiry by the International Development Committee, the report said: “the ease with which individuals known to be predatory and potentially dangerous have been able to move around the aid sector undetected is cause for deep concern and alarm.”

For many living in crisis zones, sexual abuse by humanitarian staff is an everyday reality, according to victim testimonies gathered by Corinna Csaky, an international child development consultant who presented their accounts to the House of Commons.
&”The people who are raping us and the people in the office are the same people,” said a young Haitian girl interviewed by Csaky.

More than half of the 341 interviewees from South Sudan, Haiti and Ivory Coast recalled incidences of sexual coercion, with 250 of them aged between 10 and 17. Over half were girls.

“Without the protection and support from parents, many are using transactional sex just to survive,” said Csaky.

“Abusers are both foreign and national staff. Some come from overseas, but many more are local people employed by international humanitarian organisations … From the perspective of victims and survivors, there is no difference between the two.”

Victim and survivor approach

But victim testimonies do not convey the full scope of the problem. Speaking out carries huge risk and little reward, creating a culture of silence around the abused and relative impunity for abusers. Virginity also carries immense social currency and raped girls are often sold off or married to attackers: victim stigmatisation causing dire economic consequences, the potential for further violence and deep psychological wounds.

In a statement at the House of Commons prior to the report’s release, Save The Children’s Chief Executive Watkins admitted: “We have very clear standards for what we do in water and sanitation or for how to build a school. Do we really have the same frameworks for safeguarding provision or trauma and counselling support? The answer is that no, we do not.”

Csaky’s primary recommendation – taken from victims themselves – is to build confidence in speaking out safely. Helping channel the belief that reporting incidents will bring positive change as well as effective medical, psychosocial and legal support.

“A victim and survivor approach is absolutely critical. Without this, you are designing a system in a vacuum that, essentially, nobody will use,” said Csaky.

Major scandals

The report also focused on the scandals of Oxfam and Save The Children, which entered into formal inquiry via parliament’s Charity Commission on February 12 and 11 April 2018.

In the case of Oxfam, revelations unfolded after top-level staff – including Haiti relief operations manager Roland van Hauwermeiren, were accused of paying Haitian earthquake survivors for sex in 2011, swiftly followed by similar accusations dating back to 2006 in Chad, a relief effort which van Hauwermeiren also led.

Earlier this year, Save The Children’s former chief executive Justin Forsyth and chief strategist Brendan Cox were accused of sexual misconduct against three female employees between 2012 and 2015. Cox resigned before an internal disciplinary panel amid the allegations in 2015. Forsyth quit four months later, moving on to become UNICEF’s deputy executive director – a position he later resigned from in February, citing his past coverage as damaging to the charity.

However, with major reports on humanitarian exploitation produced by the UNCHR in 2002 and Save The Children in 2008 continually recommending stringent safeguards, the absence of concrete policy as well as the UN’s “lack of coherence” in their investigative approach presents stark evidence that little progress has been made, the report said.

‘Stand up for rights’

Helen Stephenson, chief executive of the Charity Commission, suggested the commission’s regulatory powers could be strengthened if serious-incident reporting were made statutory.

“We seek to encourage more and more charities to comply with that but we cannot enforce it.”

Mandatory incident reporting applies only to charities generating over 25,000 British pounds ($32,700) . With 17,000 smaller charities of the 168,000 registered by the Charity Commission as working overseas, incidents are thinly monitored – despite them being awarded five million British pounds ($6.5m) by the British government for the increased workload spurred on by the Oxfam and Save The Children scandals.

“We are very conscious of the need to make sure that we are encouraging and supporting the smaller charities while still holding them to account,” said Michelle Russell, the commission’s director of Investigations, Monitoring and Enforcement.

It’s not no secret that Western backed NGOs are often involved in social engineering programs in the host countries in which they operate, which alone betrays a somewhat suspicious moral position in and of itself. This social engineering and remodeling of a population’s customs and ethics is something that sometimes leads to violent revolutions, and has done so in many nations of the developing world, and it’s not always a secret. In fact, it’s an open part of how Western nations mold domestic conditions in order to favour political change in these countries to empower persons planted by Western governments to take charge when those revolutions are put into action. With those kinds of motives, it can’t really be assumed that all of their workers are going to be of unquestionable morality in the realm of sexual ethics, which is something that Western nations seem to have a problem with themselves, as the #MeToo movement demonstrates loud and clear. NGO workers are not just bringing Western political and social norms with them to their host countries, they also bring the problems of their home countries with them.

Macedonia schedules referendum for name change

The name change would allow the former Yugoslav republic to resolve its long-running dispute with neighboring Greece and join NATO and the European Union.

59 mins ago

August 1, 2018

The Macedonian parliament has finally approved plans for a September 30th referendum on changing the country’s name from Macedonia to the Republic of North Macedonia. The question to be put to Macedonians, however, does not specify what the new name will be, but only asks fur support of an agreement between Macedonia and Greece for EU and NATO membership, and is deemed ‘manipulative’ by some.

Deutsche Welle reports

The countdown has begun for Macedonia’s referendum on changing the country’s name to the Republic of North Macedonia. A name change would pave the way for the former Yugoslav republic to join NATO and the EU.

Macedonia’s parliament on Monday approved plans to hold a referendum on changing the country’s name to the Republic of North Macedonia.

In a vote that was boycotted by Conservative opponents, 68 lawmakers in the 120-seat assembly backed the proposal by Social Democrat Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The vote is to take place on September 30.

The name change would allow the former Yugoslav republic to resolve its long-running dispute with neighboring Greece and join NATO and the European Union.

The parliamentary approval follows a landmark agreement between Skopje and Athens in June, when the two countries agreed to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in an effort to break the stalemate that has afflicted their relations since 1991.

Athens has objected to its neighbor being called Macedonia because it has a northern province by the same name, and is concerned it may imply territorial ambitions.

The dispute has so far stymied Macedonia’s efforts to join the NATO and the EU, where Greece enjoys a veto power.

‘Manipulative’ question

The proposed name change has triggered protests in both countries, with Macedonian nationalists calling it an assault on the country’s identity.

The referendum question approved on Monday does not spell out the new name but underscores the government’s ambitions of stronger ties with the West.

On September 30, the public will be asked: “Are you for EU and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?”

“The question is ambiguous and multifaceted, and above all manipulative,” said Igor Janusev, a leading member of the nationalist opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

If Macedonians do vote for the name change and the parliament amends the constitution, Greece’s lawmakers will then have to ratify the accord.

The name change issue acts as a roadblock for Macedonia’s accession into NATO and the European Union, partly because Greece is opposed to its name and holds veto power, meaning that Greece can hold Macedonia’s EU and NATO membership hostage to the issue of its name. Therefore, Macedonia is seeking to placate the Greeks enough to get them to allow for their accession to the European bloc by changing the country’s name.

