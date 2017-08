Several European banks will participate in financing Russia’s liquefied natural gas project.

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

GORKI (Russia) (Sputnik) – A number of European banks will join the financing of Russia’s liquefied natural gas project in coming months, the board chairman of Russia’s Novatek gas producer said Thursday.

“A number of European banks, of countries that are also participating in this project, will join the financing,”

Leonid Mikhelson said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.