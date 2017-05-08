Europe threatened with nuclear catastrophe as Ukraine’s reactors in dangerous condition (VIDEO)

You would think that the country which experienced the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster would understand better than anyone the risks associated with nuclear power.

Alas, that is not the case in post-coup Ukraine, which has seen what little law and order it had evaporate over the last several years. Sanity stops at the Ukrainian border. It is a de facto failed state.

Ukraine’s nuclear reactors are in serious condition. Several are nearing the end of their service life. However, Kiev has no plans to replace them, instead wasting what cash it has on hand in a pointless war against the civilian population of Donbass.

In addition, the radical forces controlling Ukraine have carried their irrational Russophobic obsession to the extreme of risking multiple nuclear meltdowns in the country. They refuse to cooperate with the Russian designer of Ukraine’s reactors or purchase the nuclear fuel intended for them, instead ordering fuel from Japanese-owned US company Westinghouse.

There have already been multiple emergency shutdowns of Ukrainian reactors due to problems caused by the incompatibility of the Westinghouse fuel. Yet scarcely a peep has been raised about this issue.

Another nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine would spread radioactive fallout over most of western Europe, just like happened with Chernobyl. It it therefore not an internal matter for Ukraine. European governments have a responsibility to demand Kiev cease playing politics with its nuclear reactors.

Only the Washington Times, at the end of March, published a brief article about the enormous danger posed to Europe by the irrational conduct of Ukraine’s corrupt rulers.

Russian media has been far from silent however. Here’s the latest report from Russia’s news program, Vesti: