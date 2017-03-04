EU tries to play tough with America. Denies visa free travel to US citizens…maybe

EU lawmakers voted to deny US citizens visa-free travel, in response to the US denying certain EU member states from visa free travel.

The gutless EU is trying to show that it has some lingering sovereignty left in its depleted skeleton by pretending to ban US citizens from visa free travel to EU countries.

In a show of hands vote, the powerless EU parliament is proposing an American visa free travel ban in response to the US denying visa-free travel to citizens of Croatia, Cyprus, Poland. Bulgaria and Romania.

The European Parliament is now waiting on its executive body, the European Commission, to enact a year-long suspension of visa-free travel for US citizens. The EC will not enforce this vote for two reasons…

1. The EC is a construct of US design. Once America sits the EC children down for a chat, and explains how things work, the EC will not mention visa free travel bans ever again.

2. Banning Americans from visa free travel will destroy the tourist industry of just about every EU member state, specifically France, Italy, Spain, etc…

The European Parliament released a statement saying…

“if a country does not lift its visa requirements within 24 months of being notified of non-reciprocity, the EU Commission must adopt a delegated act… suspending the visa waiver for its nationals for 12 months.”

