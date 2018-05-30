EU coup d’etat in Italy, as Democracy across Europe is in peril (Video)

The Five Star Movement and the Northern League agreed to form a coalition government that would have represented the two anti-EU parties which together won almost 50% of the vote in the parliamentary elections, and which have a majority in the lower house of the Italian Parliament the Chamber of Deputies.

There government formed represented the parties which won the parliamentary elections, and should have been allowed to take office and govern, but the European Union was not in agreement.

The strongly pro-EU Italian President Sergio Mattarella (a man who is not directly elected by the people, but is elected by an electoral college made up of the two chambers of the Italian parliament and of representatives of Italy’s regions), to the surprise of many agreed to the coalition’s suggestion that Giuseppe Conte be Italy’s new Prime Minister, but in a prearranged move vetoed the coalition’s nominee for Finance Minister, Paolo Savona.

In vetoing Paolo Savona, Mattarella did not question Savona’s qualifications for the Finance Minister post, or say that Savona was unfit to hold office, but instead Mattarella vetoed Savona’s appointment because of Savona’s known skepticism about Italy’s membership of the Eurozone, with which Mattarella happens to disagree.

Mattarella proceeded to dress up his veto by talking of the negative reaction to Savona’s appointment by the financial markets, and of his “duty” to protect Italy’s savers.

Read this post by Alexander Mercouris from more on Italy’s coup by the EU: http://theduran.com/italys-crisis-and-the-crisis-of-democracy-europe.

