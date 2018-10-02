EU and NATO openly meddle in North Macedonia referendum (Video)

FYROM’s electoral commission announced that a referendum on changing the country’s name to North Macedonia did not pass the 50% turnout threshold needed to make the vote legally valid.

Although over 90% of voters expressed their support for the name change, total voter turnout was a paltry 36.8%, which, strictly speaking, does not allow the current government in FYROM to recognize the referendum as having taken place. As with all votes that are to the benefit of NATO and the EU, FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has vowed to push the name change forward.

The head of FYROM’s electoral board, Oliver Derkoski noted that “in this referendum, it is clear that the decision has not been made,” further stating that the referendum on signing a treaty with Greece to rename the Republic of Macedonia held on September 30th “has been declared void”.

Dangling NATO and EU accession to those who turned out to vote, the question on the ballot read:

“Are you for EU and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?”

Of course no outside influence from Brussels to see here.

The aim of the referendum was to resolve a long-standing dispute with Greece over who can use the name Macedonia. If the change goes moves forward, Greece will lift its veto on FYROM’s attempts to join the EU and NATO.

FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that the will of the people (the 36% percent of them that showed up to vote) must be respected and approved by MPs. Zaev threatened that he would call snap parliamentary elections if lawmakers fail to approve the plan.

The EU’s Enlargement Commissioner, Johannes Hahn, immediately voiced support for the referendum, calling on all parties “to respect this decision and take it forward with utmost responsibility and unity across party lines.”

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris examine the FYROM referendum and its implications on the entire Balkan region. US, EU and NATO meddling in the vote shows that globalist forces are prepared to subject the entire region into a crippling economic and military alliance at all costs, even if it may lead to another conflict in the Balkans.

I welcome the yes vote in 🇲🇰 referendum. I urge all political leaders & parties to engage constructively & responsibly to seize this historic opportunity. #NATO’s door is open, but all national procedures have to be completed. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) September 30, 2018

According to RT it should not be all that surprising that Western leaders failed to drum up support for Macedonia’s referendum, experts told RT, suggesting that Skopje’s vow to ignore the result and push ahead with EU and NATO membership is even less shocking.