Erdogan says Turkey has “confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos” U.S. is “supporting Islamic State”

Erdogan said he has evidence that U.S.-led coalition forces give support to terrorist groups including the Islamic State.

Unpredictable as always, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is turning on his American partners, claiming that he has evidence, including images and video, of the United States supporting ISIS in Syria.

Reuters reports that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he has evidence that U.S.-led coalition forces give support to terrorist groups including the Islamic State and Kurdish militant groups YPG and PYD, he said on Tuesday.

Erdogan told a press conference in Ankara…

“They were accusing us of supporting Daesh (Islamic State).” “Now they give support to terrorist groups including Daesh, YPG, PYD. It’s very clear. We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos.”

Revealing that America is behind ISIS, is the worst kept secret in the free thinking world.

What Erdogan’s statement signals, is that outgoing US President Obama’s clandestine attempt at regime change in Syria is falling apart in spectacular fashion…exposing the White House administration for, at the very least, turning a blind eye to Daesh’s growth, and at the very worst, actively funding and arming the jihadist terrorists.

