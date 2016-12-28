Erdogan says Turkey has “confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos” U.S. is “supporting Islamic State”

Unpredictable as always, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is turning on his American partners, claiming that he has evidence, including images and video, of the United States supporting ISIS in Syria.
Reuters reports that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he has evidence that U.S.-led coalition forces give support to terrorist groups including the Islamic State and Kurdish militant groups YPG and PYD, he said on Tuesday.
Erdogan told a press conference in Ankara…
“They were accusing us of supporting Daesh (Islamic State).”
“Now they give support to terrorist groups including Daesh, YPG, PYD. It’s very clear. We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos.”
Revealing that America is behind ISIS, is the worst kept secret in the free thinking world.
What Erdogan’s statement signals, is that outgoing US President Obama’s clandestine attempt at regime change in Syria is falling apart in spectacular fashion…exposing the White House administration for, at the very least, turning a blind eye to Daesh’s growth, and at the very worst, actively funding and arming the jihadist terrorists.
One year after this website demonstrated that Turkey was cooperating with the Islamic State, in the very least trading cash in exchange for crude oil sold to various Turkish outposts (a trade which was subsequently ended by the Russian air force), Turkey has flipped the tables and on Tuesday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he has uncovered evidence that US-led coalition forces have helped support terrorists in Syria – including Isis.
Which, incidentally, should also not come a surprise in light of the May 2015 declassified Pentagon report, which claimed that ISIS was created as a Pentagon tool to overthrow Syria’s president Assad.
Nevertheless, the “pot calling the kettle black” comes at a sensitive time for both the US and Turkey, which are both pivoting aggressively, one internally from Obama to Trump, while the other is shifting its foreign geopolitical allegiance from the US to Russia, which may also explain today’s outburst by Erdogan.
*****
Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow accused Washington of “sponsoring terrorism” in Syria. Commenting on the latest National Defense Authorization Act signed into law by President Barack Obama, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the new bill “openly stipulates the possibility” of delivering more weapons to Syria, and added that those arms “will soon find their way to the jihadists,” which Russia would view as a “hostile act.”
Erdogan’s comments echoed those from the Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan, who told RT that Washington appears unready to play a serious role in fighting Islamic State, as it has fostered terrorists itself and now wants them to remain in the Middle East.
“The Western coalition is of a formal nature, they have no real intention to fight neither in Syria nor in Iraq. We don’t see any readiness on their part to play a truly useful and meaningful role in fighting IS, because it’s them who have raised terrorists and they are interested in keeping them there,” Dehghan said.
According to the Iranian defense minister, Tehran has never coordinated its operations with the Americans and “will never collaborate with them.”
He then slammed the US’ motives behind the “war on ISIS’ saying that “maybe the coalition forces would like to see terrorists weakened, but certainly not destroyed, because those terrorists are their tool for destabilizing this region and some other parts of the world.”