Erdogan Remains Unmoved As US Senators Seek To Kill F-35 Transfer To Turkey

The advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense system purchased by Turkey has been seen as a threat by the United States.

3 hours ago

Via Zerohedge

Turkey has slammed the door on Washington’s demands that it cancel its S-400 contract with Moscow in the wake of continued US threats that it will deny transfer of F-35s to Turkey over the Erdogan government’s plans to move forward with taking delivery of the advanced Russian anti-air defense system.

This after on Thursday four US senators introduced a bipartisan bill to prohibit the transfer of the F-35 until the US can certify that Ankara will reject the S-400 deal. But Turkish officials reiterated their prior stance that it’s a “done deal” and that Turkey won’t back down.

“We have signed a deal with Russia, and this deal is valid. Now we are discussing the delivery process,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday during a press conference while standing beside his Russian counterpart. He added that “We have an agreement with Russia and we are bound by it.”

Confirming Turkey is set to take delivery from the Russians in July of this year, Cavusoglu added that every aspect of Turkish defense purchases were legitimate and in accord with international law.

He noted Ankara has met its obligations to Lockheed Martin, producer of the advanced F-35 stealth fighter. “Turkey is also a partner in the F-35 project. Some parts are being made in here in Turkey. Turkey has fulfilled its responsibilities in this regard,” the minister said.

The first Russian S-400 delivery is expected in July, and the Turkish and Russian FMs confirmed delivery process details are now being hashed out.

The advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense system purchased by Turkey has been seen as a threat by the United States, given the potential for compromising the F-35 advanced radar evading and electronics capabilities.

The main argument for blocking the F-35 transfer is the fear that Russia would get access to the extremely advanced Joint Strike Fighter stealth aircraft, enabling Moscow to detect and exploit its vulnerabilities, meaning Russia could ultimately learn how the S-400 could take out an F-35. 

Early this month Erdogan warned Washington during a Turkish TV interview to cease from coercion or “disciplinary measures” in the form of sanctions or restrictive trade action, noting Turkey has considered potential retaliatory measures itself.

Erdogan said emphatically at the time: “There can never be a turning back. This would not be ethical, it would be immoral. Nobody should ask us to lick up what we spat.”

Thus it appears the imminent transfer of the S-400s is a done deal, perhaps also sealing future years of permanently damaged US-Turkey relations, after Washington has for months tried to simultaneously coerce Turkey into spending $3.5 billion on US Patriot missiles.

The issue has introduced severe tensions between NATO and Turkey, as NATO fears increased Turkish closeness and cooperation to Putin’s Russia could compromise the alliance, and its technology and strategic readiness.

It is time for Turkey and the rest of the world to tell the US to go to hell. If the rest of the world stops being US lap dogs, the US will no longer control the world.

March 31, 2019 19:12

Latest

A Way Out of the Brexit Gridlock?

Take the Backstop out of the agreement, and it would undoubtedly get a clear majority.

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 31, 2019

By

Authored by Rob Slane via TheBlogMire.com:

The shenanigans in the Westminster Parliament need little comment. We literally have a gridlock that frankly looks impossible to break.

  • Government that has negotiated one of the worst treaties in history, and which has failed miserably on three occasions to get it through Parliament.
  • Prime Minister who has promised to resign if her deal is successful, but who stays put now her deal has once again failed (let me know if you can think of a more ludicrous scenario).
  • speaker who is having to be arm-twisted into allowing “Meaningless votes” since he won’t allow a “Meaningful vote” on the same deal as before (to be fair to him, I think he was quite right to insist that the Government cannot keep bringing the same deal back to the Commons over and over again until it gets the “right” answer, since this creates a dangerous constitutional precedent).
  • Parliamentarians whose instincts are still overwhelmingly Remain, but who dare not vote to Revoke Article 50 or for a “People’s Vote” lest their pesky constituents turf them out at the next election (note on the People’s Vote: I understand that it was People who voted last time) .
  • And a series of indicative votes, none of which were even recognised by the Government as having legitimacy, and none of which was able to command a majority in the House

As things stand we are heading for a no-deal Brexit (or rather World Trade Organisation Brexit) on 12th April. Yet although this is the default, I put the chances of this happening at less than 5%, as I don’t think that Parliament has the stomach for it, and if push comes to shove they will somehow contrive to stop it happening.

So what now?

Well since all else seems to have failed, here’s a suggestion.

The main issue with the Withdrawal Agreement is the Backstop. The DUP have made it quite clear that they cannot and will not support the treaty whilst it includes the Backstop, or at least unless there are legal guarantees around this. In this I am in complete agreement, since with provisions within the Backstop would potentially lock the country into powerless vassalage for years, even decades to come, and with no means of exiting. It is in fact worse than our current situation, and it would serve to break up the United Kingdom, which wasn’t actually what 17.4 million people voted for.

Take the Backstop out of that agreement, and it would undoubtedly get a clear majority.

But of course the problem with this is that the EU has said that it is not prepared to renegotiate the Backstop. However, the closer we get to a no-deal Brexit (WTO Brexit), which doesn’t thrill the EU at all, and certainly isn’t Mr Varadkar’s option of choice, I remain unconvinced that faced with this stark reality they would necessarily be as hard nosed as they have been. And this for the simple reason that a no deal Brexit wouldn’t even have a Backstop at all. In other words, for all their posturing on the issue, and their apparent refusal to budge on an issue that they keep insisting is of the utmost importance, as things currently stand, they could potentially end up forcing a situation where Britain leaves and there is no Backstop at all.

This, incidentally, has been the problem with Mrs May’s “strategy” all along. At the same time as negotiating with the EU, the UK Government should have prepared for a no deal Brexit from day one, firstly in case it became a necessity, but also in order to act as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the EU. Had the EU known that the Government of the United Kingdom had spent two years preparing for the possibility of a no deal, the Withdrawal Agreement would no doubt look very different than it does.

So what I would suggest is as follows: an MP should propose another indicative vote, but this time on the Withdrawal Agreement minus the Backstop. Call it WA-B. This is, I believe, the only available deal that the House of Commons would pass with a reasonably clear majority. The Government could then go back to the EU and put the matter like this:

“The House of Commons has made it clear that it will not back the Withdrawal Agreement with the Backstop included. But it has also made it clear that it is prepared to support the Withdrawal Agreement minus the Backstop. In fact, this is the only deal it is prepared to back. The alternative is that on 12th April, the United Kingdom will formally leave the European Union and revert to World Trade Organisation rules. Which will mean no Backstop at all. So which would you prefer? To rethink the Backstop? Or to end up with a no deal Brexit where there is no Backstop anyway? The choice is yours.”

Latest

The Democrats Are Self-Destructing

The latest left insanity is that William Barr covered up Mueller’s Russiagate report.
Paul Craig Roberts

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 31, 2019

By

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts:

The Democrats cannot stop making fools of themselves.  Thom Hartmann is an example. He writes for Common Dreams and has a progressive talk radio program.  During the George W. Bush regime I was a frequent guest on his program.  It was OK to tell the truth about the Bush regime’s  deceits and illegal wars of aggression.  But telling the truth about the Obama regime’s deceits and illegal wars of aggression left me unqualified for his program.

Hartmann, like the rest of them, will never escape from Democratic partisanship. He asserts that Attorney General William Barr, who he calls “cover-up general” covered up Mueller’s Russiagate report.  Hartmann seems to think that Mueller found all sorts of damning evidence against Trump, but we will never know because Barr, “without showing us even a single complete sentence from the Mueller report decided that there are no crimes here.”  He accuses Barr of “burying Mueller’s report and cherry-picking fragments of sentences from it to justify Trump’s behavior.”  He tells his readers that “Barr’s history of doing just this sort of thing to help Republican presidents in legal crises explains why Trump brought him back in to head the Justice Department.”  https://www.commondreams.org/views/2019/03/26/has-cover-general-william-barr-struck-again 

Hartmann  ignorantly accuses Barr of withholding Mueller’s report. To the contrary, Barr’s summary of the report clearly states that federal laws, which he identifies, govern the release of information that can be made public.  Once the DOJ has identified “material that by law cannot be made public,” the report will be released.  

I know Democrats are disappointed not to have Trump’s head presented to them by Mueller on a silver platter.  But surely not even Democrats are stupid enough to believe the Russiagate conspiracy tale.  It was all cooked up by the military/security complex to prevent Trump from normalizing relations with Russia, thereby removing the enemy that justifies the $1,000 billion annual budget.

Before writing such nonsense as Hartmann has written, he should have read Barr’s summary of the report.  Barr quotes Mueller directly from the report:  “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”  http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51323.htm 

Again from Mueller’s report:  “The evidence does not establish that the President was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference.”

Other Democrats who cannot cope with their disappointment claim that although cleared of election theft collusion Trump was not cleared of obstruction of justice.  This is nonsensical even for Democrats.  As Trump committed no crime, what evidence did he obstruct?  The evidence of his innocence?  Just as murder requires a body, obstruction requires a crime to obstruct.

But facts are boring to Democrats.  They were certain that all the lies that they and the media whores told would find their way into Mueller’s report. Mueller’s staff was Democrat to the core, and Mueller used every dirty trick in the book in his effort to get something on Trump.  It simply couldn’t be done.

Democrats will never get over it, just as they never have got over Iran-Contra.  Hartmann couldn’t write about the “Russiagate coverup” without dragging in Ronald Reagan and the “Iran-Contra coverup.”

What coverup is he talking about? The Reagan administration started an investigation that continued during the George H.W. Bush administration.  It resulted in a dozen indictments and convictions of high level officials, not lowly grunts as in the Abu Ghraib torture case. Among the convicted were Assistant Secretary of State Elliott Abrams, National Security Adviser Robert C. McFarlane, National Security Advisor John Poindexter, Chief of Covert Ops-CIA Clair George, Chief of the CIA’s Central American Task Force Alan D. Fiers, Air Force Major General Richard Secord, Lt. Col. Oliver North.  

Defense Secretary Casper Weinberger was indicted but pardoned by President Bush prior to being tried.  Poindexter’s conviction was overturned.  North was granted immunity for testifying. With the exception of General Secord, the others convicted were later pardoned by President Bush.  

Under precedents established by the George W. Bush and Obama regimes, an Iran-Contra investigation would not be possible today.  In the 21st century US presidents have successfully asserted powers as commander-in-chief that are beyond the reach of Congress.  For all practical purposes, the Boland Amendment is a dead letter law.

Iran-Contra was a scheme involving Israel to prevent what was perceived to be a communist takeover in Nicaragua and to obtain the release of US hostages held by Hezbollah.  As a scandal its illegality pales in comparison to the Clinton regime’s bombing attack on Serbia, the George W. Bush regime’s invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, the Obama regime’s overthrow of Gaddafi and attempted overthrow of Assad by military force and Obama’s overthrow of democratically elected presidents in Honduras and Ukraine, and the Trump regime’s threats against Iran and current attempt to overthrow the democratic government in Venezuela.

Iran-Contra was three decades ago. No one under 50 would know anything about it. Yet we hear more about it from the liberal/progressive/left than we do about the massive abuses of power and war crimes of our own time.

Latest

Why There’ll Be No US-Russia Reset Post-Mueller

The Russia collusion lie will continue to poison US-Russia relations and be used to justify more economic sanctions being imposed against Moscow.

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 31, 2019

By

Authored by Finian Cunningham via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

President Donald Trump and his White House team may have been cleared of collusion with the Kremlin in the 2016 presidential election. That startling conclusion by Special Counsel Robert Mueller after nearly two years of investigation, might be viewed by some as giving Trump freedom to now get on with normalizing relations with Moscow. Don’t bet on it.

Mueller’s report, and US attorney general William Barr’s appraisal of it, only partially vindicate Trump’s long-held claims that the whole so-called “Russiagate” story is a “hoax”.

Yes, Mueller and Barr conclude that neither Trump nor his campaign team “conspired” with Russia to win the presidential race. But Democrat opponents are now dredging up the possibility that Trump “unwittingly” facilitated Kremlin cyber operations to damage his 2016 rival for the White House, Hillary Clinton.

In his summary of Mueller’s report, Barr unquestioningly accepts as fact the otherwise contentious claim that Russia interfered in the US election. Democrats and the anti-Trump US news media have not been deterred from pursuing their fantasy that the Kremlin allegedly meddled in US democracy. Trump has been cleared, but Russia has certainly not. It very much continues to have the smear of interference slapped all over its image.

At the heart of this narrative – bolstered by Mueller and Barr – is the false claim that Russian cyber agents hacked into the Democrat party computer system during 2016 and released emails compromising Clinton to the whistleblower website Wikileaks. That whole claim has been reliably debunked by former NSA technical expert William Binney and other former US intelligence officials who have shown indisputably that the information was not hacked from outside, but rather was released by an insider in the Democrat party, presumably based on indignation over the party’s corruption concerning the stitch-up against Clinton’s rival nomination for the presidential ticket, Bernie Sanders.

That is real scandal crying out to be investigated, as well as the Obama administration’s decision to unleash FBI illegal wiretapping and dirty tricks against Trump as being a “Russian stooge”. The Russian collusion charade was always a distraction from the really big serious crimes carried out by the Obama White House, the FBI and the Democrat party.

In any case, the notion that Russia interfered in the US elections – even without Trump’s collusion – has become an article of faith among the American political and media establishment.

That lie will continue to poison US-Russia relations and be used to justify more economic sanctions being imposed against Moscow. Trump may be cleared of being a “Kremlin stooge”. But he will find no political freedom to pursue a normalization in bilateral relations because of the predictable mantra about Russia interfering in American democracy.

But there is a deeper reason why there will be no reset in US-Russia relations. And it has nothing to do with whether Trump is in the White House. The problem is a strategic one, meaning it relates to underlying geopolitical confrontation between America’s desired global hegemony and Russia’s rightful aspiration to be an independent foreign power not beholden to Washington’s dictate.

Russia under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin has presented a somewhat shocking quandary for the US ruling class. It found that Russia was no longer in the servile business of rolling over to pander to Washington’s tyranny in international relations. Under Putin, Russia shook off the vassal status that it had unfortunately acquired under the feckless presidency of Boris Yeltsin (1991-99).

Putin’s landmark speech in Munich in 2007 was certainly a watershed moment in geopolitical relations whereby the Russian leader condemned US rampaging across the Middle East with criminal wars.

Then there was the failed attempt in 2008 by the US and NATO to over-run Georgia, failed because of a decisive military intervention by Russia in support of neighboring South Ossetia.

The return of the Cold War in US-Russia relations under former President GW Bush was due to the realization in Washington that Putin and Russia were no longer subordinates that could be pushed around for the gratification of American imperialism.

The Americans then tried another tack. Public relations and inveigling.

When Barack Obama took over the White House in 2009, there was the famous “reset policy” initiated by Washington towards Moscow. In March 2009, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greeted Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Geneva with a jokey “reset button”, purportedly to demonstrate a willingness in Washington for a new beginning in bilateral relations.

Ominously, Clinton’s State Department mislabelled the button with the Russian word for “overload” not “reset”. Her inane cackling to ingratiate herself with the skeptical Lavrov was also a giveaway of a phony reset.

Look how hollow such ostensible claims for “reset” by Washington have since manifested.

Admittedly, there was a significant gain in Obama’s negotiation of substantial nuclear arms reductions with the New START treaty in 2010.

However, it didn’t take long until Washington was back to its usual business of subversions and covert wars for regime change against foreign states that didn’t kowtow to its dictates. We saw this with ample evidence in the overthrow of Libya’s government in 2011, the attempted ouster in Syria beginning the same year, and the even more daring American intervention in Ukraine in early 2014 when it installed a rabidly anti-Russian regime through an illegal coup d’état.

We are also presently seeing this criminal American imperialism being conducted brazenly towards Venezuela, where Washington wants to overthrow a socialist president in order to get its corporate hands on the South American country’s vast oil wealth.

All the while, Russia has become ever more resolute its defiance of Washington’s global gangsterism. Moscow’s military defense of Syria from US-led regime change was certainly a pivotal moment in defining the limits of Moscow’s tolerance, as was Russia’s defense of Crimea.

For these reasons, Washington in its chagrin has moved to abandon the other major arms control treaty, the INF, which could allow it to install short and medium-range nuclear missiles in Europe, thus aggravating threats and tensions with Russia. The future of the much-vaunted New START treaty is also in doubt because of American vacillation. So much for Obama’s “reset”.

These are the structural, strategic factors in why Washington is set on a course of hostility towards Moscow. It has got very little to do with President Trump being in the White House or whether he has been cleared of “collusion” with Moscow.

The fundamental issue for Washington is that Russia is not a vassal for American imperialism. That’s why there will be no reset. There will only be reset when American imperialism is replaced by a law-abiding, genuinely democratic US government. Until then, expect more US hostility, confrontation and even war towards Russia.

