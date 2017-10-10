in Latest, News

Erdogan hopes to extent Turk Stream gas pipeline to Serbia

The Turkish President has spoken of cooperation with Serbia during an address in Belgrade.

599 Views

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkey expects the Turkish Stream gas pipeline will be extended to Serbia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is in Belgrade, said Tuesday.

“The Turkish Stream is a very important project, now it passes through the Black Sea, then through our territory it will be laid to Europe. We continue to discuss all issues related to it with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Erdogan said.

“Our desire is for the gas to get to Europe as soon as possible, and I believe that Putin is also positively looking at it. I hope that in the near future the gas will reach Serbia, and it will have no problems with gas supply,” he told reporters at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, broadcast by the NTV television channel.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 4

Upvotes: 2

Upvotes percentage: 50.000000%

Downvotes: 2

Downvotes percentage: 50.000000%

gas pipelineRussiaSerbiaTurk StreamTurkey

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Turkey’s partnership with Iran is a point of no return for Turkish-US relations

Mainstream media claims 272 YouTube followers pushed Russia’s agenda during US election