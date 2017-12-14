EPIC: Trey Gowdy destroys corrupt DOJ, FBI Trump-Russia collusion investigation (Video)

FBI corruption and partisan politics, conflicts of interest are coming to light, exposing an intelligence agency actively colluding to prevent a Trump election win.
Peter Strzok’s text messages are things that only occur in a police state…agents actively working to subvert election results. This is real election meddling…not “Russia” false narratives. As Tucker Carlson noted last week…
“It’s among the great ironies in recent history, certainly the recent history of American criminal justice, an FBI probe begun to find corruption in government, may simply have exposed corruption within the FBI itself.”
According to Zerohedge, if there is any remaining doubt in your mind that Special Counsel Mueller’s probe is anything but a farcical, politically-motivated witch hunt, then you’ll be summarily relieved of those doubts after watching the following exchange from earlier this morning between Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Via The Gateway Pundit…
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Bob Goodlatte called for the hearing after recent media reports revealed the political motives of Special Counsel Mueller’s staff.
Trey Gowdy (SC) went off on Rosenstein in an epic 6 minute tirade about the conflicts of interest and corruption in the DOJ and FBI.
Trey Gowdy pointed out the very reason for a Special Counsel is to avoid conflicts of interest then continues to outline all of the corruption and conflicts of interest with the associates in the Mueller investigation.
Gowdy brought up the demoted DOJ official Ohr and his wife who worked for Fusion GPS.
Rep. Gowdy then went off on Trump-hating FBI agent Strzok and read some of the text messages he sent his FBI lawyer mistress Lisa Page.
“This ‘conflict of interest-free’ senior agent of the FBI can’t think of a single solitary American who would vote for Donald Trump!” Gowdy said.
“These are the people who we were told we needed for a ‘conflict of interest free’ investigation?” Gowdy asked.
