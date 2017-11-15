EPIC! Nigel Farage makes EU MPs squirm, brings up “List of Soros” in speech calling for EU corruption investigation (Video)

Last week The Duran reported on the “list of Soros” which is a document that exposes the EU as nothing more than a mechanism for the elitist billionaire to promote his neo-liberal policies consisting of border-less mass migration, same-sex marriage, integration of Ukraine into the EU, and war with Russia.

There are 751 members of the European Parliament and George Soros controls more than one third of those European Parliament seats.

“European democracy is a façade to hide the activities of power structure close to feudal system with local lord holding the reins.”

Via The Strategic Culture Foundation: “The Myth of European Democracy: A Shocking Revelation“…

It’s an open secret that the “Soros network” has an extensive sphere of influence in the European Parliament and in other European Union institutions. The list of Soros has been made public recently. The document lists 226 MEPs from all sides of political spectrum, including former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, former Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt, seven vice-presidents, and a number of committee heads, coordinators, and quaestors. These people promote the ideas of Soros, such as bringing in more migrants, same-sex marriages, integration of Ukraine into the EU, and countering Russia. There are 751 members of the European Parliament. It means that the Soros friends have more than one third of seats.

George Soros has spent billions in the EU to undermine the nation state. This is where the real international political collusion is. pic.twitter.com/ANXOII7SFY — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 14, 2017

Via Zerohedge…

And what is this money used for? Soros’ nonprofits have one mission: To promote a globalist agenda of open borders, free trade and liberal democratic values. Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Farage told fellow MEPs he believes that when it comes to international collusion, “we are looking in the wrong place.” He says Soros’ influence in Brussels is “truly extraordinary,”adding: “I fear we could be looking at the biggest level of international, political collusion in history,” according to Russia Today. Farage, the leader of the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group in the European Parliament, believes Soros has spent billions in the EU to undermine the nation state. “When we are talking about offshore money, when we are talking about political subversion, when we are talking about collusion, I wonder if we are looking in the wrong place.



