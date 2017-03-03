Latest, Video

EPIC MELTDOWN! Rosie O’Donnell protests outside White House, screams “Nyet” in hysteria against Trump and Russia

Alex Christoforou 99
Rosie O'Donnell screaming about Trump and Russia outside White House like a lunatic.

How insane, panicked and bats**t crazy has the liberal left become? Look no further than Rosie O’Donnell.

The one time famous comedian / actress went on a lunatic, paranoid rant outside of the White House during President Trump’s first address to Congress.

After hysterical “Nyet, Nyet, Nyet” rant is not even the best part of her meltdown.

Displaying her absolute stupidity, Rosie O’Donnell tweeted about Mark Dice’s video where the media analyst roasts her non-stop! Rosie did not bother to see the full video of Dice crushing her idiocy. She was actually proud of the exposure.

Here’s what happened…

Here are Rosie’s tweets where she references Mark Dice’s making fun of her insanity…

Here is the video that kicked it all off..

