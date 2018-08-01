Connect with us

English farmers fear that Brexit will lead to crops rotting in the fields

Brexit uncertainty is already causing crops to languish in fields

British farmers are increasingly concerned that they will lose their farm hands if some sort of visa situation isn’t worked out for seasonal workers after the Brexit is accomplished. Over 99% of harvesters are cheap labour imported from eastern Europe, well over 85,000 in number, and if a visa plan isn’t soon determined, many of Britain’s farmers face catastrophe.

Sky news reports

British farmers and growers are facing the “soul destroying” prospect of leaving more crops to rot in the fields unless a post-Brexit visa scheme for seasonal workers is announced soon.

Parts of the UK’s army of seasonal fruit and vegetable pickers have already started to look for jobs in other parts of the EU after receiving no firm assurances that they will still be welcome after Brexit.

The overwhelming majority of those who harvest our crops are eastern European – just 0.6% of the 85,000-strong workforce is British.

Romanians, Bulgarians and other eastern Europeans, who all pay taxes here in the UK, are a vital cog in how British produce gets from our fields to our shops.

For over a year now, British farmers and growers have been calling on the Home Office to promise to reintroduce a seasonal worker visa scheme after Brexit.

The last one was scrapped five years ago due to freedom of movement within the EU.

But the political impasse means recruiting from eastern Europe has become more difficult. Figures from the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) show that the shortfall in seasonal workers is about 30%.

In the Wye Valley in Herefordshire, where the Chinn Family have harvested crops since the 1920s, harvest manager Elina Kostadinova explained: “They have families, they need to provide for them and they need security.

“We have lost people from last year… they have moved to other countries in the EU.”
Farmer Chris Chinn told Sky News he is a realist and not another Brexit “remoaner”.

In total, his business employs up to 1,000 seasonal workers and they have struggled to fill their positions this season.

Twice during their asparagus season they had to leave crops unpicked in the fields – something he describes as “soul destroying”.

He said: “Without staff we don’t harvest the crops, if we can’t harvest the crops we are going to stop planting the crops… that means that business disappears and that means those crops disappear from the supermarket shelves.”

While many of the seasonal pickers enjoy working and living in the UK for part of the year, they could easily find similar work elsewhere in the EU.

On the blueberry packing lines on the farm, technical supervisor Monica Sermas, from Romania, explained the work is the same in different countries. “It doesn’t matter for them [her colleagues] that much, they still want a job and that can be anywhere,” she said.

“They just want to know the future here.”

Just in like in America, farmers make use of the cheap labour of foreigners to do their farm labour. In America, those farm hands aren’t always legal, in Europe, there is this freedom of movement thing, which makes it easy to travel and work in any EU member state as a European citizen. However, once Brexit is done and Britain is no longer in the customs union, the question comes up about visa requirements and expenses for foreign labour. British farmers are not about to hire Brits to do that work, because they’re not about to pay those kinds of wages, so that British fruit and produce is destined to rot in the fields if the Brexit hits a little too hard.

Comments

Latest

Russia sends more goodies to help Assad in upcoming offensive against ISIS

The Russian military is expected to beef up the Syrian forces to launch the long-awaited offensive against jihadi militants in Idlib province.

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

As the last jihadi controlled areas in southwestern Syria have been liberated by the Syrian government, the Russians are literally sending a boatload of fresh military goodies to help Bashar al-Assad cleanse his nation of jihadist radicals. A Russian cargo ship is on the way to Tartus loaded with military aid to help Assad in an upcoming operation against ISIS and other Western propped ‘moderate’ radicals in the Idlib province.

Almasdar reports

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:00 P.M.) – Russia never ceased to provide the Syrian government with all kinds of military aid as the Syrian Armed Forces achieve massive wins across the country.

Russian cargo ship Tapir class LST Orsk 148 was spotted crossing the Mediterranean Bosporus en route to Syria’s Tartus; carrying military cargo.

The Russian military is expected to beef up the Syrian forces to launch the long-awaited offensive against jihadi militants in Idlib province.

Meanwhile, the last ISIS-controlled pocket in southwestern Syria has been liberated by the government troop.

With Russia’s help, Assad has been successfully liberating his country’s territory from the occupation of radical, tyrannical, jihadist terrorists, who are often funded, armed, and trained by Western governments in a bid to destabilize the Middle Eastern country and to set it up for regime change or to stage some kind of partition through political maneuvering under the guise of peace plans. Either way, Russia’s assistance has been pivotal in the war, and it has been paying huge dividends for Syria.

Latest

European liberals call for their own version of a Mueller probe

Guy Verhofstadt is calling for a special investigator to look into Russian meddling in Europe

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

The head of the Liberal faction in the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, said that Europe needs its own special prosecutor, like the US-based Robert Muller, who is investigating alleged “interference” of Russia in the 2016 Presidential elections.

The provocative proposal was made on Verhofstadt’s Twitter account.

He said that in September, he will pressure the European Parliament to take measures to “clean up” the internet and social networks from alleged “Russian attacks”.

Verhofstadt stressed that, for these purposes, Europe will need its own special prosecutor, similar to the ineffective Robert Mueller in America, who is seeking evidence of Russian collusion in Trump’s election to the Presidency in the US.

“Europe needs its Mueller to investigate the extent of disinformation campaigns and other attacks by Russia on our democracies,” Verhofstadt wrote on Twitter, adding that “it’s time to fight back.”

What kind of Russian “attacks” he is talking about are not specifically pointed to. However, Russia has repeatedly categorically denied all such unfounded accusations of alleged cyber attacks, interference in elections, and so on.

Latest

Maduro announces new crypto currency

The new bolivar will be issued on August 20 and will be tied to the petro

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

As Venezuela tackles the problem of hyperinflation, the president, Nicolas Maduro, is arranging for the nation’s currency to be redenominated next month. Maduro states that the new bolivar will come out on the 20th of August and will be tied to the nation’s oil-backed cryptocurrency the petro.

Sputnik reports

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday he had ordered for the ailing national currency to be redenominated next month amid hyperinflation.

“The new bolivar will be issued on August 20 and will be tied to the petro [cryptocurrency]… We will also knock five zeros off the bolivar,” Maduro said on national television.

Previously, President Nicolas Maduro announced the denomination of Bolivar set for June 4, as a difficult economic situation in Venezuela resulted in rapid inflation. It was at first planned to cut only three zeros from current bolivar.

Venezuela launched the Petro cryptocurrency to sustain its crippled economy and severely depreciated bolivar after being hit by US sanctions. The newly-introduced cryptocurrency was also hit with the US sanction

As part of its scheme to destabilize Venezuela in a bid for regime change in the oil rich Latin American country, the US has been hitting Venezuela with round after round of sanctions, which have included the cryptocurrency, the petro, which was developed to tackle the inflation issue, as well as to provide a means for trading oil that might actually help the country trade in a way that would be viable against adverse American foreign policy and sanctions.

 

