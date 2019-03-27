Connect with us

Latest

RussiaFeed

News

Energy company Gazprom moving Russia away from petrodollar

Russia continues to brush off the efforts of the West to control her, becoming closer and closer to financial and energy independence.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

299 Views

RT reported on March 26 that Russia is continuing to make great progress in putting an end to its dependence on American dollars when it comes to energy.

Energy giant Gazprom could become the first Russian company to exclude the US dollar from its foreign trade operations. It aims to switch to Russian rubles and other national currencies in payments for energy supplies.

Gazprom’s Deputy Chairman Andrey Kruglov told reporters that one of the world’s largest gas companies is already settling contracts in national currencies, namely in rubles and yuan, when supplies are exported to China.

Gazprom is ready to launch large-scale gas supplies to the Chinese market via the ‘Eastern Route’ (the Power of Siberia pipeline) as early as December 1, 2019. The Russian energy giant has a 30-year contract for the supply of an annual 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas via the pipeline.

Gazprom’s CEO Alexey Miller said Russia and China have also agreed to get approval for gas supplies via the ‘Western Route’ in the shortest possible time.

Demand for Russian gas supplies is increasing in China, and, according to Miller, by 2035 it could reach 80-100 billion cubic meters a year. The transition to settlements in national currencies will greatly facilitate Russia-China trade as a whole, which has already hit $100 billion record mark and is expected to reach $200 billion by 2024.

Moscow and Beijing are drafting a pact to increase the use of the ruble and the yuan in bilateral and international trade. The countries aim to cut reliance on the US dollar to avoid sanctions targeting financial transactions. The plan is to launch a new cross-border system for direct payments in national currencies.

The sides have been successfully implementing the terms of the ruble-yuan currency swap agreement, clinched in 2014 to boost trade using national currencies and eliminate dependence on the dollar and euro. The deal was extended at the end of 2017.

This news may be part of the reasoning behind recent strengthening of the Russian Ruble, presently trading at 64.35 to the dollar. A few weeks ago the ruble was about 67 to the dollar. While still heavily impacted by wave after wave of economic sanctions that have impacted the Russian Federation since 2014, the government has largely taken the sanctions in stride, preferring to take measures to internally strengthen the Ruble rather than worry about appeasing the designs of the West.

A companion article also run on RT describes more about the ruble-yuan currency swap agreement, as both countries seek to evade Western sanctions being applied against their respective economies:

Moscow and Beijing are drafting a pact to increase the use of the ruble and the yuan in bilateral and international trade. The countries aim to cut reliance on the US dollar to avoid sanctions targeting financial transactions.

The plan is to launch a new cross-border system for direct payments in national currencies. Discussions are underway to allow the use of China’s UnionPay credit card in Russia and Russia’s Mir card in China, according to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who visited China this month.

“No one currency should dominate the market, because this makes all of us dependent on the economic situation in the country that issues this reserve currency, even when we are talking about a strong economy such as the United States,”Medvedev said.

He added that US sanctions have pushed Moscow and Beijing to think about the use of their domestic currencies in settlements, something that “we should have done ten years ago.”

“Trading for rubles is our absolute priority, which, by the way, should eventually turn the ruble from a convertible currency into a reserve currency,” the Russian prime minister said.

Russia and China have been successfully implementing the terms of the ruble-yuan currency swap agreement, clinched in 2014 to boost trade using national currencies and eliminate dependence on the dollar and the euro. The deal was extended at the end of 2017.

Trade turnover between the countries has grown significantly to $77 billion, up by 30 percent from January to September this year.

China is Russia’s largest trading partner, accounting for 15 percent of Russian international trade in 2017. The countries expect bilateral trade to hit $100 billion this year and plan to steadily boost it to $200 billion by 2024.

Last year, nine percent of payments for supplies from Russia to China were made in rubles; Russian companies paid 15 percent of Chinese imports in yuan. Three years ago, those numbers were two and nine percent, respectively.

By all indications, this action is showing up in the remarkable stability of the Russian economy despite the massed political and economic pressures being applied against it. It would seem that the way Russia is countering US sanctions is the most long-term strategic possible method: to gradually make such sanctions irrelevant by being free of the dollar.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Senator Graham: Russia trying to turn Americans against one another

If Senator Graham is correct, then Americans are incapable of reasoning for themselves, and Russians are running the world. Really??
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 min ago

on

March 27, 2019

By

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, is known especially in the last year for being a most outspoken advocate for President Trump. Senator Graham gave a press conference on Monday after the Russiagate determination from Robert Mueller was released. However, listen to this clip of his press conference. (if the video starts from the beginning, go to 24:40 to hear the clip we are quoting):

It is amazing how easily the Senator says what he says. Let’s put it in print so we can consider it in a static format rather than the cool, slickly delivered public speaking format:

PRESS QUESTION: “Is it your belief that the Russians were trying to collude…?

SENATOR GRAHAM: Absolutely! I think – there’s things I can’t tell you – they were out to get us all.

Here is what I told Trump, for whatever it’s worth: I think the dossier – a lot of it – came from the Russian intelligence service. If you just think Russia just likes Trump and hates Clinton, you are missing the point of what they are trying to do. They are trying to divide all of us against each other, and they have done a pretty good job of it. They’re still at it, by the way. They are still doing this, and one of the things I want to take away from this whole endeavor, is to try to find ways to fix it.

Critical infrastructure before this debate was power companies, financial services; now it’s got to be the political system. Parties need to realize that they are subject to being attacked. That the vote – vote [sic] tallying process needs to be hardened. That the social media outlets that we all rely upon and enrich our lives, can be co-opted top spread lies, to pit one American against the other.

If we don’t take that from this investigation, that the Russians tried to do it, and they are going to keep trying, then we missed a real big point.

This set of remarks is amazing, astounding and there may be fair cause to even say that it is frightening. Here are some reasons why this is so:

First and foremost, the First Amendment to the US Constitution says:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

In other words, the press is free in America. Anyone can say anything they want. They can even lie outrageously in print or any other media. The thing that keeps honesty in the press is, in theory, the fact that given enough time, lies become exposed and the truth wins. Russiagate was a two-year long lie, but eventually its basic premise was exposed as the sham that it always was. However, before Russiagate the press of foreign powers were able to write anything they wanted about the US. The Internet made it accessible to Americans, but the ability of the American people to sort through the mess to the truth does remain intact to some degree.

The idea that – first – Russian or anyone’s input into the stream of political news – would make any difference in what people think is also amazing. It might work if someone successfully hit the whole of American media with a false narrative. Again, this happened with Russiagate itself, enough to sway the opinions of some of the American population so that now, 53% of eligible voters said in a poll that they thought President Trump really did collude with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton.

But consider – this was a two year effort – even longer by some accounts, and it was literally wall-to-wall across all the major networks as such, with only Fox News disputing it. The known impact of the Internet Research Agency at best was some few thousands of dollars worth of ads on Facebook that apparently very few people knew about. We did find a purported example of one such ad, posted by Democrat Representative Adam Schiff. Take a look:

It is remarkably unclear how these images are evidence of Russia efforts to pit Americans against one another, even so, how much it would have affected anyone. Indeed, the rather sly Mr. Schiff said that these were ‘attempts to hijack legitimate events meant to do good…’ but if one tries to think this through and see how this influences anyone – How!?

Another claim written about was in an article published by The Atlantic entitled “What Putin Really Wants.” The piece is quite well written if one wants to read a novel, but it makes unsubstantiated claims of its own. Most interesting are these two paragraphs, not adjacent to one another in the original piece. We have added emphasis:

Even if the public notice went unheeded, the Obama administration felt that the Russians had heard its warnings behind the scenes. According to Soldatov and two former Obama-administration officials, Moscow seemed to have backed off its probes of U.S. election infrastructure by October. But the leaks and bogus news stories never stopped. Obama feared that going public with anything more would look like he was putting his thumb on the scale for Clinton. And he was sure that she would win anyway—then deal with the Russians once she took office…

A forgery, a couple of groups of hackers, and a drip of well-timed leaks were all it took to throw American politics into chaos. Whether and to what extent the Trump campaign was complicit in the Russian efforts is the subject of active inquiries today. Regardless, Putin pulled off a spectacular geopolitical heist on a shoestring budget—about $200 million, according to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. This point is lost on many Americans: The subversion of the election was as much a product of improvisation and entropy as it was of long-range vision. What makes Putin effective, what makes him dangerous, is not strategic brilliance but a tactical flexibility and adaptability—a willingness to experiment, to disrupt, and to take big risks…

This is unsubstantiated – we were not able to find what the “bogus” new pieces actually were. This is a purely speculative point, but the photos from Adam Schiff’s Twitter comment are at least related to real issues. There is nothing to suggest “Fake issues” and any person can create such memes. Why Russian-generated graphics should be so incredibly powerful as to control American voter’s minds in any way at all is incomprehensible. As a thought experiment, the reader might consider the effects of such ads on himself or herself personally. How gullible are we? Probably not very. The success of the Russiagate collusion story’s penetration into the minds of enough people to actually move a poll lay in its pervasiveness and persistence. But the number of people it actually moved is probably statistically rather low. Most people have their minds made up pretty well on their own, don’t they?

So by saying that the Russians actually have the ability to manipulate Americans is an amazing statement. Why can they do something we cannot do ourselves? The idea is rather absurd. Remember this woman’s reaction? Oh, but wait, this is Russia Today’s take. Prepare for your mind to be controlled… (wink, wink!)

RT actually makes the home point. Anything that might have been coming into the US internet from abroad would have no real effect were it not already capitalizing on existing themes. Russians turning Americans against one another? Given the enormous amount of effort that Americans already spend in argument based on passion (and not on discursive reasoning), there is little any outside agency could do.

To be fair, Senator Graham has shown himself to be a man with a fair sense of integrity. In a way, perhaps, one cannot fault him for saying so easily what has been rather baked in to the American narrative on all things Russia and Russiagate. But he ought to consider carefully what he said in this press conference on this issue. For what he indicated was a frightening set of ideas:

  • Americans cannot think for themselves.
  • They can be manipulated by anyone who wants to do so, even by people from other countries.
  • The freedom of the press and social media needs to be abridged because Americans cannot handle the responsibility of processing information they consume.

Admittedly, there ARE news agencies operating abroad that seek to try to disseminate more reliable and honest information about the US or the rest of the world than that which the mainstream outlets like Reuters, CNN, the Associated Press, or Fox would like to run. The Duran is one such resource, as we try to offer information and perspective the mainstream media finds inconvenient to report or maybe even just does not want Americans to have access to for whatever reason. There are many such press agencies, and some of them operate in Russia. RT is an example of a more mainstream type of outlet, USA Really is another that is far less mainstream, and we have ZeroHedge, the Strategic Culture Foundation, and many others, all of whom offer a wide range of thought to read and study. But the notion that these networks exist to turn Americans against one another…?

This is to misinterpret the entire reason of a free press. That misunderstanding does not start and end with Senator Graham either. One report after the conclusion of the Russiagate investigation said that CNN’s CEO Jeff Zucker maintained that “We are not investigators. We are journalists” Really? It used to be that news fit for print had to be double- or triple- checked. Watch All the President’s Men and you will see how this principle mandated that the Washington Post reports got Watergate exactly right before going to print. Anything less was dangerous for the paper’s existence. But now, Mr. Zucker basically stated that journalists just pass on gossip. Since gossip exists, it is fact and can be reported as news. QED.

This whole idea of Russian interference falls apart immediately when placed under discursive scrutiny. This piece barely scratches the surface of the matter before the believability of it falls to pieces. Yet we have a prominent, respected American conservative senator giving away such power by saying that outside forces control us.

One might ask himself, perhaps: Is this true?

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Italy looks East, as it joins China’s One Belt One Road (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 119.
Alex Christoforou

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 27, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris examine how Italy has decided to defy the west and officially join China’s One Belt One Road initiative. Italy signed on to China’s “One Belt One Road” infrastructure plan on March 23rd, despite warning from the United States and the European Union.

Italy and China made the partnership official through a memorandum of understanding signed at a ceremony attended by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Italy is the first Group of Seven industrialized country to join China’s OBOR, and the second Western European nation after Portugal to join.

One Belt, One Road is an investment initiative announced by Beijing in 2013, which plans to build trade routes in Asia, Europe, and Africa through Chinese-financed infrastructure projects.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge…

With Brussels and Washington helplessly looking on, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister signed a historic memorandum of understanding Saturday morning in Rome that made Italy the first founding EU  member, and the first G-7 nation, to officially sign on to Beijing’s “One Belt, One Road” economic development initiative – one of President Xi Jinping’s signature ventures which many have called China’s shadow project to re-colonize the world’s poorer nations.

Along with the MoU, the two leaders signed development deals covering everything from port management, to science and technology, to e-commerce to soccer that were reportedly worth up to $20 billion.

Though OBOR (or BRI) has promised to strengthen trade links between the West and East, it has been derided in Washington and Europe as “debt trap diplomacy” and a neocolonial project by Vice President Mike Pence, and others.

Xi’s trip to Italy, the first leg on a six-day European tour, coincided with Brussels’ decision to take a more hard-line stance against the Chinese. During a review of its China policy last week, the European Union proposed “10 actions” to member states, including requiring “reciprocity” for market access, and highlighting purported national security risks stemming from Chinese investment in “critical assets, technologies and infrastructure.”

Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the European Commission and Brussels’ unelected bureaucrat-in-chief, described China as a “competitor, a partner, a rival,” during remarks on Friday.

In what appears to be a bid to assuage the growing trepidation in Brussels over China’s strengthening ties with Italy, and several eastern and central European states, Xi has reportedly asked Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to join him during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron planned for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, to commemorate China’s first colonial anchor in continental Europe, during a press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Friday, Xi said “both countries should strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, ports and logistics, maritime transportation and other areas, so that the great potential can be realized.”

Among the 30 or so agreements signed were two port management deals between China Communications Construction and the ports of Trieste, situated in the northern Adriatic Sea, and Genoa, Italy’s biggest seaport. While Genoa is a long-established port, Trieste has the most potential for China, Italian government sources earlier told the South China Morning Post.

The port is strategically important for China because it offers a link from the Mediterranean to landlocked countries such as Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Serbia, all of which are markets Beijing hopes to reach through its belt and road programme.

The Adriatic Sea port of Trieste is strategically critical for China.

According to SCMP, other deals signed cover areas including satellites, e-commerce, agriculture, beef and pork imports, media, culture, banking, natural gas and steel. The two countries also agreed to boost cooperation on innovation and science, increase bilateral trade and set up a finance ministers’ dialogue mechanism.

After the signing, Chinese media celebrated Italy’s “pragmatic” decision, and predicted that it wouldn’t be the last western power to side with Beijing.

Though Italy is directly defying Washington’s warnings about the ‘national security threat’ endemic to doing business with Chinese state-backed companies, with Italy’s economy mired in recession, and the outlook for growth dim, Beijing has offered Rome’s ruling populists something that Brussels and the West haven’t been willing, or able, to offer: An unprecedented economic boon, as we explained earlier today. Now, the question is, just how hard the US and Brussels will recoil at Italy’s ruling populists for allowing Beijing to claim a critical stake in the heart of Europe’s continent.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Huawei gets placed on US enemy lists – Part I – the mythology

The Chinese telecom company Huawei was scapegoated by the US. Here we examine how most of the concern is rooted in myth.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 27, 2019

By

The Chinese telecommunications company Huawei recently joined a very exclusive roster of companies that the United States deems a “security threat” to itself. The script used to demonize the Chinese telecom has been seen before, with Russia’s Kaspersky Lab. That company has borne the pain that comes with being utterly scapegoated, without hard evidence (sound familiar?), and with judgement having taken place based on conjecture and sloppy reasoning.

In Kaspersky’s case, the lynchpin of the US’ propaganda attack is in the person of the company’s founder and CEO, Evgeny (Eugene) Kaspersky. He is the owner and sole proprietor of Kaspersky Lab, which is not a publicly traded company at all. Evgeny is worth approximately US $1.3 bn, so he barely makes the grade as one of the Russian Federation’s minor “oligarchs” – another euphemism that is probably not applicable to this rather remarkable man.

Evgeny got his education through the premier school for learning all things related to security in the Soviet Union – the KGB Higher School, presently known as the Institute of Cryptography, Telecommunications and Computer Science. This is analogous to an American learning about cybersecurity through attending the NSA’s School of Cyber. But that is where reality ends and fantasy begins for the political attacks against Mr. Kaspersky.

The abbreviation “KGB” is, of course, legendary among Americans, even those who did not grow up during the Cold War. The image of the evil, cunning and amazingly persuasive Communist spies, everywhere, instilled a terrible period in the United States during the late 1940’s into the 1950’s. McCarthyism was an hysteria built on the fantasy that Communists were watching you, and that the US would be subverted by their insidious and secret actions.

Seen in another way, it gave the Soviet espionage specialists an unreasonably high reputation, in fact, that they were unstoppable.

This was etched into the cultural memory of the United States, so it was easy to get this out and make the astounding conjecture that Mr. Kaspersky’s education in the KGB school necessarily made him a spy. It also was manipulated with shoddy understanding of how the Russian Federation’s government interacts with private corporations. Americans certainly do not know how this works, but they do have the memory of Soviet-controlled life and a State-controlled economy, and these things were handily pasted on Kaspersky Lab to implicate it as a “tool of the Kremlin for spying on other countries.”

This is a very strange assessment for a cybersecurity company, whose purpose it is to protect its customers from unwanted intrusion. This sort of duality plays well in thriller spy novels, but that does not mean that it is necessarily true in reality. In Kaspersky Lab’s case, such work would actually kill its antivirus business. Presently it ranks number six on TechRadar’s top ten among paid-for AV software, and number Four on the free applications list. It also ranks number five on the best business security software packages, and all this is even with the United States having demonized the company to the point that very few retailers offer it at present in the US.

The same playbook is now being applied to Huawei, and the parallels are patently obvious:

The UK site The Conversation.com makes several comments. It says that Meng Wangzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was charged by the US Department of Justice with fraud. Further, its founder is Ren Zhengfei, who worked as a technologist for the People’s Liberation Army. A final claim in this troika is the Chinese government’s right to require companies in China (which are not fully independent of the government) to assist with intelligence gathering operations.

Perhaps the additional note should have been made that China is a Communist nation. Sure, it is running on a very unique and apparently highly successful program of free market capitalism as far as its economy goes but the nation stands very firmly on its Communist basis and has no intention of renouncing that. Does that make this any better?

The scheme therefore we are being expected to believe is that because China is Communist, they are out to get us. The old McCarthyist ghost is roaming the halls of the American government. And why can we say this?

Because the US does exactly the same thing with its telecom companies.

When GSM (Global System for Mobility) was introduced in the United States, it boasted an encryption algorithm known as A5, to secure cellular calls and to prevent eavesdropping. When it was introduced in 1996, this was called the “unbreakable” algorithm because it was fairly new and had not been attacked enough to reveal its weaknesses. However, this security created a problem for law enforcement, who sometimes wants authorization to intercept phone calls to track criminals (keep in mind this was before 9/11). Omnipoint Communications, the GSM provider that was being installed in the New York City area, had to work hard to find a compromise solution in order to grant selective access from agencies to eavesdrop on calls.

The September 11th, 2001 attacks further extended the US government’s own reach to eavesdrop on communications, with the passage of the Patriot Act and similar measures, all ostensibly taken for the sake of national security, but which also have been abused by the US government quite often. Consider the just-concluded Mueller investigation, the findings of former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, Kaspersky Lab’s own discovery of an NSA contractor trying to steal codebreaking software (we reported on that here.)

Why look at China to surveil people? We are doing an awful lot of it ourselves, against our own citizens.

Secondly, the best high tech equipment in the world is usually found in military hardware and defense infrastructure. The best way to know how to develop secure coding and encryption keys is to study from the masters who know best how to keep their own secrets and break into others’ – the military. The spymasters. Mr. Zhengfei and Mr. Kaspersky were both educated in such institutions. This probably helped each of them be as good as they are at what they do. It does not somehow magically make them spies, anymore than a person educated at an American intelligence gathering academy (if we have these for CIA and NSA, for example). In fact, CIA debunks such myths about its own employees thus:

Citizens who work for the CIA are officers – not agents or spies. All employees, from operations officers, to analysts, to librarians and public affairs, are considered CIA officers.

So, who is a CIA agent? Our operations officers recruit well-placed human assets with access to information. These spies are agents. They provide critical information about their country to help America. Operations officers are CIA employees who spot, recruit, and handle foreign agents. They are experts in understanding human nature, emotions, intentions, and motivations.

Foreign agents/spies are invaluable. The information they provide plays a critical role in developing and implementing US foreign and national security policy. Spies risk imprisonment, the loss of their job, reputation, or family and friends. Some are even at risk of execution if caught.

And a further explanation of work at CIA says the following:

Some people who work for the CIA recruit and handle agents, which is the job of an operations officer. While the number of employees at CIA is classified, we can tell you that the variety of careers here is similar to that of a major corporation. CIA officers work as analysts, scientists, engineers, economists, linguists, mathematicians, secretaries, accountants, computer specialists, targeting officers, inventors, developers, cartographers, cyber exploitation officers, architects, data engineers, IT technicians, human resources, auditors, psychologists, environmental safety officers, nurses, physicians, psychiatrists, cyber security officers, security protective service (federal police) officers, polygraph examiners, attorneys, paralegals, logistics officers, researchers, communications officers, editors, graphic designers, videographers, instructors, automotive mechanics, librarians, historians, museum curators, and more!

They are not all spies, any more than private citizen Evgeny Kaspersky is spying on anyone as he goes around the world hiking on volcanoes, as he is apt to do.

The operating mythology within the United States, be it government or media, states something very odd: That if you are not in alignment with the wishes of the United States itself in whatever matter the nation is interested in, you are then an “enemy.”

Where have we seen this before?

This little clip, with a little face-replacement, might as well be the recent crop of foreign policy heads that the US keeps. Despite the obvious talents of people like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, these and other men and women in the US all subscribe to this philosophy. While it does serve an important place to take a side in a real conflict or war, there is no war taking place between the great powers at this time. Yet we insist on treating Russia – and now, China – as though they were such enemies.

Getting past the politically motivated mythology is a major step. Once we do that, then it is easier to properly analyze both Huawei and Kaspersky Lab and see if there really is any particular problem inherent to the company. Part II of this series will examine this aspect.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending