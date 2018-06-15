End of Obama’s World Order. Enter Trump’s World Order (Video)

With a historic week at the Toronto G7, and a North Korean summit in Singapore, now in the history books, it is more clear than ever that POTUS Trump is tearing down Obama’s neo-liberal “new world order” and replacing it with a “newer” world order that is closer aligned to realpolitik pragmatism, rather than his predecessors eight years of identity politics, moral exceptionalism, and humanitarian wars.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss how Obama’s neo-liberal world order has come to a swift end, as the world enters Trump’s vision for a transactional, “art of the deal world order”.

As Tucker Carlson noted this week on his Fox News show: ‘We are at the end of something, and at the beginning of something new’.

