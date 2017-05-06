Emmanuel Macron email and document leaks spreading across the internet

4chan released several gigabytes of email archives and files related to Emmanuel Macron.
The hacker released the thousands of emails and documents on an anonymous pastebin location. Here are the links…
Torrent Files
https://archive.org/download/Pierrpersongmail.com.7z/Pierrpersongmail.co…
https://archive.org/download/langannerch/langannerch_archive.torrent
https://archive.org/download/quentin.lafay/quentin.lafay_archive.torrent
https://archive.org/download/Cedric.oen-marche.fr/Cedric.oen-marche.fr_a…
https://archive.org/download/Alaintourretgmail.com/Alaintourretgmail.com…
https://archive.org/download/Box_pierrpersongmail.com/Box_pierrpersongma…
https://archive.org/download/xls_cedric/xls_cedric_archive.torrent
https://archive.org/download/Macron_201705/Macron_201705_archive.torrent
Zip/RAR Files
https:[email protected]c…
https://archive.org/download/langannerch/langannerch.rar
https://archive.org/download/quentin.lafay/quentin.lafay.rar
https:[email protected]….
https://archive.org/compress/Alaintourretgmail.com/formats=RAR&file=/Ala…
https:[email protected]m…
https://archive.org/download/xls_cedric/xls_cedric.rar
https://archive.org/compress/Macron_201705/formats=RAR&file=/Macron_2017…
Two smaller files with no ZIP/RAR
https://archive.org/download/Pierrpersongmail.com_drive.part2/Pierrperso…
https://archive.org/download/Pierrpersongmail.com_drive.part1/Pierrperso…
Given the French government’s crackdown on the files being published to the public for all to see, rumors are spreading noting that the documents are being removed from twitter and the torrent sites above.
PDFs of some files can be found here at Leak of Nations...
An anonymous poster submitted these documents along with a message that ‘French journalists have all sat on this’. The first two are photocopied documents that concern the incorporation of a shell company in Nevis, with what appears to be Emmanuel Macron’s signature. The final one is supposedly the log of a SWIFT transfer.
We cannot verify these at all. There is nothing here that cannot be quickly fabricated by any loser on 4Chan.
Here is a screenshot of the alleged Macron signature on the operating agreement (courtesy Zerohedge)…
As reported overnight, the anonymous source of documents alleging Emmanuel Macron’s involvement with an operating agreement for a Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the Caribbean island of Nevis returned to release several high quality images of the purported documents along with promises to release even more documents and identify account locations and the extent of the assets Macron is supposedly hiding from regulatory authorities
The leaker noted that Macron’s assets were not located in the Bahamas as was been reported by some media outlets, but in the Cayman Islands, another known hotspot for tax evasion. They further stated that they were taking measures to conceal their identity because they are located in the European Union and did not wish to be arrested. The leaker also explained that they were one of a small group of individuals working online with a source in the Cayman Islands to expose the leaked information. They claimed that they were in possession of SWIFTNet logs dating back for several months, and would soon not only know where Mr. Macron’s alleged accounts are located but also the “extent of the money he is hiding from [France’s] government.”