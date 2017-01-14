Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, and Amy Adams perform a cringeworthy version of “I Will Survive” in protest of Trump

Another terrible Hollywood anti-Trump protest video. This one is the worst yet.

This is so bad, it’s difficult to watch, while at the same time so bad it’s hilarious to watch.

Celebrity snowflakes in panic mode because crooked Hillary did not win the White House.

Makes me smile! Watch at your own risk…

Mark Dice comments on the bizarre protest collaboration about a song describing a woman in an abusive relationship.

Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, Amy Adams and other celebrities come together and sing “I Will Survive” trying to cheer up Hillary Clinton supporters as the inauguration of Donald Trump is less than a week away. The bizarre collaboration was organized by W Magazine.

Hollywood stretches to connect the “I Will Survive” lyrics to a Trump Presidency…and it’s a major FAIL.