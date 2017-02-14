Electro-DJ Moby knows as fact from “DC friends” that Russian dossier on Trump is real. FB comments destroy Moby

Moby, the once popular DJ, says he has inside information from ‘DC friends’ that the Russian dossier on Trump is in fact real, and Moby is going on Facebook to make his point.

Here is what Moby learned after talking to his ‘DC friends’.

What we learned (after reading the all lowercase FB post) is that Moby is one very gullible artists…

after spending the weekend talking to friends who work in dc i can safely(well, ‘accurately’…) post the following things: 1-the russian dossier on trump is real. 100% real. he’s being blackmailed by the russian government, not just for being peed on by russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things. 2-the trump administration is in collusion with the russian government, and has been since day one. 3-the trump administration needs a war, most likely with iran. at present they are putting u.s warships off the coast of iran in the hope that iran will attack one of the ships and give the u.s a pretense for invasion. 4-there are right wing plans to get rid of trump. he’s a drain on their fundraising and their approval ratings, and the gop and koch brothers and other u.s right wing groups are planning to get rid of trump. 5-intelligence agencies around the world, and here in the u.s, are horrified by the incompetence of the trump administration, and are working to present information that will lead to high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment. i’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand. these are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power. -moby

Moby’s “friends” were quick to comment on the stupidity of the musician’s post…