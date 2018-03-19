Edward Snowden fires off two tweets criticizing Facebook and its spy program

Article first appeared on RPT…

NSA whistleblower and former CIA employee Edward Snowden slammed Facebook in a Saturday tweet following the suspension of Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) and its political data analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica, over what Facebook says was imporoper use of collected data.

Zerohedge explains that in 2015 Cambridge Analytica bought data from a University of Cambridge psychology professor, Dr. Aleksandr Kogan, who had developed an app called “thisisyourdigitallife” that vacuumed up loads of information on users and their contacts. After making Kogan and Cambridge Analytica promise to delete the data the app had gathered, Facebook received reports (from sources they would not identify) which claimed that not all the data had been deleted – which led the social media giant to delete Cambridge Analytica and parent company SCL’s accounts.

“By passing information on to a third party, including SCL/Cambridge Analytica and Christopher Wylie of Eunoia Technologies, he violated our platform policies. When we learned of this violation in 2015, we removed his app from Facebook and demanded certifications from Kogan and all parties he had given data to that the information had been destroyed. Cambridge Analytica, Kogan and Wylie all certified to us that they destroyed the data.” -Facebook

Zerohedge notes that Cambridge Analytica worked for Ted Cruz and Ben Carson during the 2016 election before contracting with the Trump campaign. Cruz stopped using CA after their data modeling failed to identify likely supporters. Cambridge Analytica has denied any wrongdoing in a statement.

In response to the ban, Edward Snowden tweeted this weekend, openly criticizing Facebook, and saying that social media companies are nothing more than “surveillance companies” who engaged in a “successful deception” by rebranding themselves.

Facebook makes their money by exploiting and selling intimate details about the private lives of millions, far beyond the scant details you voluntarily post. They are not victims. They are accomplices. https://t.co/mRkRKxsBcw — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 17, 2018

Businesses that make money by collecting and selling detailed records of private lives were once plainly described as "surveillance companies." Their rebranding as "social media" is the most successful deception since the Department of War became the Department of Defense. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 17, 2018

Julian Assange has also called out Silicon Valley’s cozy relationship with US Intel Agencies. In his 2014 book, “When Google Met WikiLeaks“, Assange described Google’s ties with the NSA and the Pentagon.

Around the same time, Google was becoming involved in a program known as the “Enduring Security Framework” (ESF), which entailed the sharing of information between Silicon Valley tech companies and Pentagon-affiliated agencies “at network speed.” Emails obtained in 2014 under Freedom of Information requests show Schmidt and his fellow Googler Sergey Brin corresponding on first-name terms with NSA chief General Keith Alexander about ESF Reportage on the emails focused on the familiarity in the correspondence: “General Keith…so great to see you…!” Schmidt wrote. But most reports overlooked a crucial detail. “Your insights as a key member of the Defense Industrial Base,” Alexander wrote to Brin, “are valuable to ensure ESF’s efforts have measurable impact.” – Julian Assange

Kim Dotcom has also repeatedly discussed social media’s collaboration with the US intelligence agencies, tweeting in February…

“Unfortunately all big US Internet companies are in bed with the deep state. Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, etc. are all providing backdoors to your data.”

Because YouTube belongs to Google and Google is the biggest supplier of user data to the US Govt. Everything you do on any Google service, any search, any email, ends up in the NSA spy cloud. And Google provides custom search technology to the Govt to spy on you better. #Pirates https://t.co/GPqy7L5lvr — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 5, 2018

Unfortunately all big US Internet companies are in bed with the deep state. Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, etc. are all providing backdoors to your data. You may have noticed they all favor the Democrats. Why? Obama made them feel special for sharing your data. Privileges! — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 28, 2018

.@Google has built a custom search engine for NSA/CIA to index the global mass surveillance data from FVEY. #DontBeEvil #DoTheRightThing — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 18, 2017

Finally Zerohedge adds that in 2006, Wired magazine published evidence from a retired AT&T communications technician, Mark Klein, that revealed a secret room used to “split” internet data at a San Francisco office as part of the NSA’s bulk data collection techniques used on millions of Americans.

During the course of that work, he learned from a co-worker that similar cabins were being installed in other cities, including Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego, he said. The split circuits included traffic from peering links connecting to other internet backbone providers, meaning that AT&T was also diverting traffic routed from its network to or from other domestic and international providers, Klein said. –Wired “They are collecting everything on everybody,” Klein said.