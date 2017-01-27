Editor of German newspaper Die Zeit tells television viewers easiest way to end “Trump catastrophe” is to murder him

Europe is showing very clear signs of panic as Trump begins his term as US President.
Germany, in particular, under the neo-liberal leadership of Angela Merkel, is unsure how to handle Trump’s “America first” approach to foreign policy.
This new reality if forcing many German liberals to suggest “fringe” ways towards dealing with US President Trump.
Josef Joffe, the editor-publisher of German weekly Die Zeit, suggests the easiest way to end the “Trump catastrophe” is to murder the president in the White House.
Joffe joined panel show ARD-Presseclub to answer questions from the public. A viewer called in to ask if it was possible to impeach President Donald Trump and end the “catastrophe.”
“There has to be a qualified two-thirds majority of the Senate in order for a removal of office to take place,” a female panelist responded. “These are politically and legally pretty high hurdles, a lot would have to happen for it, we’re far away from that.”
Joffe then jumped in with a calm response. “Murder in the White House, for example,” he said.
Joffe recently authored an op-ed in The Guardian where he argues Trump will do “untold damage to Europe.”