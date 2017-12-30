Early stages of regime change in Iran (Video)

Now that Syria has been lost, the United States is going straight for the main prize, an overthrow of the current government in Iran.
All the chatter and demonization of Iran that has been making recent headlines serves a purpose.
This is standard American regime change 101.
- Demonize using mainstream media soft power.
- Ramp up economic sanctions.
- Cause internal strife.
- Foster, fund and promote protests.
- Rinse and repeat.
Are we witnessing the beginnings of regime change in Iran?
A woman protested on a street corner without her hijab on Thursday is now conveniently being turned into a symbol of revolution.
#the_statue_of_liberty pic.twitter.com/gp5vHkqBte
— آدری نورتون (@Sarai_frp) December 29, 2017
Protests broke out in several Iranian cities this week.
#Shahroud
#Nousshahr
#Birjand
#Nishapur
#Kermanshah
#Yazd
#Isfahan
#Quchan
#Tabriz
#Kerman
#Sari
#Rasht
#Ahwaz
#Qazvin
#Zahedan
#Qom
#Hamedan
#QaemShahr
#Mashhad
#KhorramAbad
Calls to #protest in cities across #Iran pic.twitter.com/b9KOVMO94R
— Sara Bahari (@Bahari_Sara) December 29, 2017
Protesters in Kermanshah chanted “Death to the dictator! Death to the dictator!”
#Iran – Today in the city of #Kermanshah . #Protesters chant: "Death to the #Dictator , death to the dictator…." https://t.co/NnuyhCzhaN
— Banafsheh Zand (@BanPourZan) December 29, 2017
In Esfahan protesters were chanting, “Death to Khamenei!”
#Iran – Today in #Esfahan . #Protesters chant: ” #Death to #Khamenei ” https://t.co/dXOdeIrx2E
— Banafsheh Zand (@BanPourZan) December 29, 2017
In Rasht protestors were chanting, “We will die. We will die but we will take Iran back!”
#Iran – Today in the city of #Rasht , #Protesters chant: “We will die, we will die but we will #takeIranback !” https://t.co/FsUaRGbQEQ
— Banafsheh Zand (@BanPourZan) December 29, 2017
In Hamadan protesters fought with police.
#Iran – Today in #Hamadan . #Protesters confronted the #SecurityGuards and fought back, into the late hours of the evening. https://t.co/OSl4jufRGk
— Banafsheh Zand (@BanPourZan) December 29, 2017
