Early stages of regime change in Iran (Video)

Now that Syria has been lost, the United States is going straight for the main prize, an overthrow of the current government in Iran.

All the chatter and demonization of Iran that has been making recent headlines serves a purpose.

This is standard American regime change 101.

Demonize using mainstream media soft power.

Ramp up economic sanctions.

Cause internal strife.

Foster, fund and promote protests.

Rinse and repeat.

Are we witnessing the beginnings of regime change in Iran?

A woman protested on a street corner without her hijab on Thursday is now conveniently being turned into a symbol of revolution.

Protests broke out in several Iranian cities this week.

Protesters in Kermanshah chanted “Death to the dictator! Death to the dictator!”

In Esfahan protesters were chanting, “Death to Khamenei!”

In Rasht protestors were chanting, “We will die. We will die but we will take Iran back!”

In Hamadan protesters fought with police.