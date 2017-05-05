Duterte to drug dealers: ‘I will kill you. I will really kill you’

The remarks came as a UN envoy known for her opposition to Duterte's policies paid a surprise visit to the country.

Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions has paid a surprise visit to Philippines in order to investigate President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Callamard is well known for taking an unfavourable view of President Duterte’s anti-drug policies and consequently, Duterte has frowned upon the visit as well as the unexpected and therefore undiplomatic nature of the visit.

Far from toning down his remarks about the drug war, Duterte issued a message to drug dealers that typically pulled no punches.

Duterte said,

“And here’s the shocker: I will kill you. I will really kill you. And that’s why the rapporteur of the UN is here, investigating extrajudicial killing”.

The Philippines President continued,

“I told them that once you get involved in drugs I will kill you. I will ambush you, poison you, bomb you, whatever. Steal your wife from you”.

I’m sure that Callamard and others who oppose Duterte’s tough approach to the drug problem will take notice.