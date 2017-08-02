DUTERTE: Kim Jong-Un is foolish “son of a bitch”

Duterte said something similar in a phone call with Donald Trump in April of this year.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has slammed North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un in a speech before Filipino tax officials in Manila.

Duterte said of North Korea’s leader and his weapons programme,

“This Kim Jong Un, a fool … he is playing with dangerous toys (nuclear weapons), that fool”. That chubby face that looks kind. That son of a bitch. If he commits a mistake, the Far East will become an arid land. It must be stopped, this nuclear war. A limited confrontation and it blows up here, I will tell you, the fallout can deplete the soil, the resources and I don’t know what will happen to us”.

This is not the first time Duterte has slammed Kim Jong-Un. In April, during a leaked telephone conversation with Donald Trump, Duterte said that Kim Jong-Un seeks to destroy the world, but cautioned Donald Trump not to play into his hands.

Duterte stated,

“The guy (Kim) simply wants to end the world, that is why he is very happy. He is always smiling. But he really wants to finish everything and he wants to drag us all down”.

He continued,

“I would say ‘Mr. President (Trump), please see to it that there is no war because my region will suffer immensely…I will just communicate to him – ‘Just let him play… do not play into his hands. I am sure President Trump is cautioning his military to just maybe… not to start something which they cannot control”.

We have to caution everybody, including those who’d give the advice to the two players, because you have nuclear warheads, to just show restraint. One miscalculation of a missile, whether or not a nuclear warhead or an ordinary bomb, one explosion there that would hit somebody would cause a catastrophe”.

This weekend, Duterte will host this year’s ASEAN summit. The leaders of the South East Asian nations present will all have the tensions on the Korean peninsula on their minds as radioactive fallout from such a war could potentially damage the environment of South East Asia.