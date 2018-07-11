Connect with us

Downfall of Theresa May approaches, as UK enters political meltdown (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 51.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

280 Views

As if the resignations of David Davis, Steve Baker and Boris Johnson were not enough of a headache for the troubled UK Prime Minister, a new poll shows that the British public is turing sharply against Prime Minster Theresa May on her Brexit negotiation debacle.

This was the inevitable outcome when May decided to turn her back on a democratically elected mandate to leave the EU, and instead deceptively try to negotiate a back door association agreement with Brussels.

Prime Minister May is handing the British populace all the bloated controls and regulations built into EU membership, without having a seat at the table in Brussels so as to affect those very controls and regulations levied on the UK people.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou, RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle, and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss what was a wild turn of events in British politics, which may see the eventual fall of the May government, a split in Tory loyalties, and the rise of Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn.

According to a Sky News poll, 64% of Britons do not trust Theresa May to run Brexit negotiations, and just 22% now trust her to get the best possible deal.

The British public no longer has faith in Theresa May to negotiate Brexit, with two in three saying they do not trust her to get the best possible deal, a Sky Data poll reveals.

Some 64% of Britons do not trust her to run Brexit negotiations – up 31 percentage points from when we last asked the question in March 2017.

Just 22% now trust her to get the best possible deal, down 32 points from last year, with 14% unsure.

Via Sky News

In March 2017, some 54% trusted her to get the best Brexit deal possible and just 33% did not trust her.

This comes following the resignations of David Davis as Brexit secretary and Steve Baker as a junior Brexit minister – with fieldwork for the poll finishing just prior to the further resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary.

Just 30% of Britons think Theresa May is the best Conservative to lead Brexit negotiations, with 44% saying someone else within the party would be better suited, and 26% answered that they don’t know.

Britons are uncertain what the likeliest outcome is of Brexit on a day of government chaos.

Those believing that there will be a deal of some sort agreed with the EU are effectively neck-and-neck with people who think there will be a Brexit with no deal agreed – 37% expect a deal, 34% expect Brexit to happen without a deal being agreed.

Just over one in five – 22% – think the likeliest outcome is that Britain remains in the EU, while 7% say they don’t know.

 

 

Theresa May FAILURE as Novichok lies come back to haunt UK government (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 50.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 11, 2018

By

UK police have announced that they are “unable to say if Novichok from latest incident same as used on Skripals.”

This is the latest twist in a nerve agent poisoning hoax that is leaving the Theresa May government looking embarrassed and incompetent.

The UK’s top counter-terrorism officer said that police are unable to confirm whether the Novichok nerve agent which has apparently found its way to infect an Amesbury couple, was from the same batch used to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, UK last March.

Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism chief Neil Basu said on Monday, “We are police officers and we need to work on evidence so I would need a clear forensic link.” 

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris try to make some sense of this latest novichok incident (or at least what UK authorities claim is a novichok incident) in the UK town of Amesbury…situated a few miles away from Salisbury, and down the road from the Porton Down chemical laboratory that manufactures novichok, among other chemical weapons.

Via RT

Basu gave a press statement following the death of Dawn Sturgess, 44, from exposure to a nerve agent. She and her partner Charlie Rowley were hospitalized after both fell seriously ill in what was initially believed to be a drug-related incident. Last week Scotland Yard announced that scientists at Porton Down had established that Novichok was the cause of their sudden illness.

Speaking after Sturgess passed away on July 8, Basu told the media he “cannot offer any guarantees” and urged people to follow Public Health England advice to avoid picking up discarded containers or syringes.

He added that Sturgess and Rowley’s reactions were so severe that it’s believed they came into contact with a high dose of Novichok after handling an infected container which detectives are now seeking.

“The investigation must be led by the evidence available and the facts alone. Our focus and priority at this time is to identify and locate any container that we believe may be the source of the contamination,” Basu said.

According to Basu, 21 other people screened for Novichok exposure have been given the all-clear.

The Amesbury poisoning comes after repeated assurances from Prime MInister Theresa May and Public Health England that there was no risk to local residents. Again, health authorities are insisting the risk to the general public is low.

Despite the lack of evidence and deepening mystery many have been quick to point the finger at Russia and brand the Amesbury poisoning “collateral damage.”

Police say they are still following the line of inquiry that the Novichok used in both incidents was from the same batch, but admit they have no evidence to support this as of now.

“As I’ve said before, there is no evidence that either Dawn or Charlie visited any of the sites that were decontaminated following the attempted murders of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.”

 

 

Liberal Dems snagged for revealing playbook for Supreme Court nominee XX

Women’s March, Nancy Pelosi, liberal GOP and Dems all line up to attack Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s new Supreme Court pick
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

18 hours ago

on

July 10, 2018

By

The liberal left in the United States does know one thing. They know that President Trump is pushing them out of dominance. They know that his picks for any Supreme Court nominee will be constitutionalists, and not activists. And, they know that such people are not usually interested in activist, “living document” interpretation of the country’s founding document.

It is for probably this reason that the Women’s March came prepared for whoever the Supreme Court nominee was going to be. Fox News reported that they made a blunder and revealed the cookie-cutter plan of attack:

In an embarrassing blunder, though, the Women’s March statement began: “In response to Donald Trump’s nomination of XX to the Supreme Court” — indicating that the group didn’t expect to have to change its pre-written press release much on Monday night.

However, President Trump’s pick of Brett Kavanaugh certainly got the liberal activists upset.

Fox further reported:

President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy has set the stage for a bruising confirmation battle, as Senate Democrats and liberal groups vowed to resist what could be a dramatic and long-lasting rightward shift on the Supreme Court.

Within seconds of Trump’s announcement in the White House Monday night, the far-left political action committee Democracy for America called Kavanaugh, 53, a “reactionary ideologue” whose confirmation would “directly lead to the deaths of countless women with the dismantling of abortion rights.”

And in a statement, the Women’s March said ominously: “Trump’s announcement today is a death sentence for thousands of women in the United States.”

“Stripping a woman’s ability to make decisions about her own body is state violence,” the group continued. “We cannot let this stand. We will raise our voices and take to the streets.”

There is a great deal of opposition on the left. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi swore to “Avenge Obama”:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sent out a dramatic, no-holds-barred fundraising email on Monday saying she is “determined to avenge President Obama if it’s the last thing I do” by preemptively opposing President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Pelosi, 78, is one of several top Democrats — including Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.– who already have announced that they oppose Trump’s pick without knowing whom the president has selected. Schumer has said the Senate should not consider any Supreme Court nominees during an election year.

Meanwhile, Fox News has learned that several red-state Democrats, including three who voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch last year, will not be attending tonight’s primetime rollout of the Supreme Court nominee in the White House.

In the fundraising email, Pelosi opened by acknowledging that she has been making persistent appeals to potential donors lately: “I emailed on Saturday. I emailed on Sunday. Now I’m emailing you again today.”

She then outlines her plan to get back at Senate Republicans for their refusal to vote on Obama’s 2016 Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland. That vacant seat ultimately went to now-Justice Gorsuch after Trump’s election. Pelosi, though, has no actual vote in the confirmation process, and seemingly uses the email to raise money for House Democratic candidates.

In reality, Judge Kavanaugh is on record for saying that he would not try to overturn Roe v. Wade, the legal case that established the notion of abortion rights in the United States. His rulings and opinions have even created alarm and outrage on the pro-life side of the abortion argument, because he did not rule in a manner that attacked the legality of abortion, but rather the constitutional adherence of given laws and cases:

Pro-choice advocates will likely focus on Kavanaugh’s decisions in cases like Priests for Life v. HHS, in which Kavanaugh wrote a dissent arguing that ObamaCare’s contraceptive coverage requirements put undue burdens on some religious beliefs.

They are also expected to emphasize Garza v. Hargan, a recent case in which Kavanaugh dissented from a ruling that the Trump administration should permit an illegal immigrant in federal custody to have an abortion. Kavanaugh’s dissent angered both sides of the abortion debate, because while Kavanaugh did not endorse the immigrant’s right to an abortion, his dissent also did not specifically deny her that right in all cases.

Brett Kavanaugh served for more than ten years on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, and has an extensive record that the US Senate will need to sift through as they prepare for confirmation hearings. The GOP expects a very bloody fight, but they also believe that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed as Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh by the time the Court convenes on October 1.

Russia charms its guests with music and football

Lovers of music and football got their money’s worth in Russia this summer, as concerts of classical music, jazz, pop and rock accompanied all events of the FIFA Football World Cup 2018.

Published

19 hours ago

on

July 10, 2018

By

Victoria Lopyreva, model, Miss Russia, football expert, TV host, FIFA World Cup ambassador and Special Ambassador to UNAIDS.

There was a wonderful concert in Russia’s capital, on Moscow’s Red Square with international opera stars and the Mariinsky Orchestra for the opening ceremony, held on the 13th of June 2018.

Many more concerts followed in the 11 cities, where the football matches were held: Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don. The brilliant opening ceremony on Moscow’s Red Square was a sound and light show, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, FIFA head Gianni Infantino and thousands of people.

The location was well chosen, the symbolism of Red Square well understood. It is not only the heart of Moscow but also, in a way, the heart of Russia. Red Square separates the Kremlin from a historic merchant quarter known as Kitai-Gorod. Moscow’s major streets, which connect to Russia’s major highways, originate from the square.

In medieval times, the square served as Moscow’s main marketplace, and Russia’s tsars were coronated here. It was the site of public ceremonies and proclamations. Since 1945, it has been used for the Victory Parade, each 9th of May.

In 1990, Red Square was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by Maestro Valery Gergiev and famous opera stars were taking part in the opening concert, which was initiated by the renowned Russian classical pianist Denis Matsuev, who was the show’s host and participant. The event also involved Dmitry Bertman, Artistic Director of Moscow’s Helikon Opera Theatre.

The concert’s programme included interesting pieces of Russian music: the ouverture of Mikhail Glinka’s opera “Ruslan and Ludmila”, Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s romance no. 6 “Does the day reign”, Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s piano concert no. 1 in B-flat minor, played by Denis Matsuev, Sergey Rachmaninov’s “Italian Polka” for four hands on piano in E-flat minor, played by Denis Matsuev and a seven year old Russian pianist; finally the popular Russian song “Kalinka” at the end of the concert, sung by the whole ensemble together.

In the world of Russian music, the name of Valery Abisalovich Gergiev, general director and artistic director of the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, is well known. He was born on the 2nd of May 1953 in Moscow to Ossetian parents and raised in his family’s native Vladikavkaz, North Ossetia, in the Caucasus. From 1972 to 1977, Valery Gergiev studied at the Saint Petersburg Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory, where his conducting teacher was Professor Ilya Musin.

In 1978, he became assistant conductor at the Mariinsky Opera, giving his conducting debut with Sergey Prokofiev’s «War and Peace». In 1988, he became chief conductor of the Mariinsky Opera. Since 1996, Valery Gergiev has been working as the Mariinsky’s artistic director and manager. The Maestro has remained true to his mission, to transform the Mariinsky into the best opera and ballet company of the globe. In 1993, he created the famous White Nights Music Festival of Saint Petersburg.

Valery Gergiev has recorded the works of many notable Russian composers, such as Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857), Pyotr Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908), Sergey Prokofiev (1901-1953), Dmitry Shostakovich (1906-1975) and Rodion Shchedrin, born in 1932. For his achievements Valery Gergiev earned the title People’s Artist of Russia in 1996. He also received the Order of Friendship in 2000 and the medal In Commemoration of the 300th Anniversary of Saint Petersburg in 2003. In addition Valery Gergiev was decorated with two Orders of Merit for the Fatherland, in 2003 and 2008.

He is an Honorary Doctor of the Saint Petersburg State University and Honorary Professor of the Moscow State University. An appraisal in the Scotsman of Edinburgh, where he is a well-known festival conductor, judged that “Valery Gergiev’s energy puts others in the shade. He is a caged whirlwind of energy. Valery Gergiev’s style of conducting is known for its intensity. He is one of the finest conductors in the world, with a staggering array of appointments. His work at the Mariinsky proves that he is not just a gifted conductor, but a genius administrator and fundraiser as well.”

On the 14th of June, Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium hosted the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Russia won 5-0, which brought a surge of joy and pride for all Russian football fans. On the 19th of June, the Russian team won again, this time 3-1 against Egypt, in the football stadium of Saint Petersburg. Both victories had been predicted by white-furred Achilles, a psychic cat of the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg. Anna Kondratyeva, the Hermitage Museum’s veterinarian, pointed out that the cat “loves his motherland and couldn’t vote otherwise”.

Achilles is deaf, as many white cats are. However, he compensates by great psychic qualities. According to the museum officials Achilles demonstrates “capabilites of choice, analysis and unusual behaviour”. In order to forecast the football results, Achilles had to choose between two
identical food bowls marked with flags from competing nations. This performance was a joint tourism project between the city of Saint Petersburg and the Hermitage Museum, which had been visited by more than four million visitors in 2017.

On the 25th of June, Russia’s football team played against Uruguay in Samara. Unfortunately, Achilles’ prediction for this match proved to be wrong. The Russians lost 0-3 to the players from Uruguay. In Samara, the spectacular Cosmos Arena with a capacity of 45.000 spectators was especially built for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Its main architectural feature is the metal dome inspired by space exploration, with the overall silhouette resembling a star or a spacecraft. The elliptical foundation of the stadium supports two levels of spectator seats. The seats are completely covered by the roof, the stands in the stadium can be heated.

The stadium is a reference to Samara’s involvement in space industry. The city on the Volga is known for its production of aerospace launch vehicles, satellites and various space services. In 1960, Samara became the missile shield centre of the Soviet Union. The launch vehicle Vostok, which delivered the first manned spaceship to orbit, was built at the Samara Progress Plant. Yury Gagarin, the first man to travel in space, took a rest in Samara after returning to Earth in 1961. Samara’s enterprises played a leading role in the development of Soviet domestic aviation and the implementation of the Soviet space programme.

On the 1st of July, the teams of Russia and Spain met in Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium. Russia eliminated Spain on penalty kicks, 4-3, after a 1-1 tie. The Russian team advanced to the quarterfinals and continued in Sochi, where it played against the Croatian team in the Fisht
Stadium, on the 7th of July. However, here the Russian World Cup dream vanished because the Russian players lost to Croatia. The regular and the 30-minute overtime periods ended in a 2-2 draw. The Croats won in a 4-3 penalty shootout.

The Fisht Stadium is located in Sochi Olympic Park. It is named after Mount Fisht, a peak of the western Caucasus, in the Russian Republic of Adygea. The 40,000-capacity stadium was constructed for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, where it served as the venue for their opening and closing ceremonies. It was re-opened in 2016 as an open-air football stadium, to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Its roof was designed to give the appearance of snowy peaks.

The bowl opens to the north, allowing a direct view of the Krasnaya Polyana Mountains in the Caucasus, while the upper deck is open to the south, allowing a view of the Black Sea. On the 8th of July, more than 24,000 Russian football fans gathered in the World Cup Fan Zone in Moscow to meet the Russian players returning from Sochi to cheer them for their great performance at the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Chief coach Stanislav Cherchesov thanked all those who had supported them. He promised that the Russian football team would demonstrate better results at the next World Cup in Qatar.

Since the World Cup has started, the streets of Moscow and the ten other host cities have filled up with partying football fans. The entire country seems to focus on the major sports event. Of course, it is also an excellent time for Russian business. With FIFA set to earn $6.1 billion from the World Cup 2018, local businesses want a slice of the pie, too. So they have dressed up for the party. Shops, bars, restaurants and hotels are decorated with football items to attract international FIFA tourists.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup raised President Putin’s nimbus in Russia because he brought the country back to the big international stage of sports. According to a survey by the polling institute FOM, 74 percent of the Russian population were in favour of the major event. The
interviewees mentioned improvement of infrastructure and further success in sports as two of the reasons for their approval. The World Cup stadiums and modern training facilities did not only impress the 32 participating teams but will also provide a solid foundation for the further development of football after the World Cup in Russia. In addition to the World Cup arenas, around 100 stadiums with smaller capacities were built, now there are 1.900 in the country.

The number of football fields increased from 18.000 to 26.000 in recent years. President Vladimir Putin, whose favourite sports are judo and ice hockey, made his homage to football, when he said at the opening ceremony: “Russians love football, it is what we call love at first sight, ever since the first official match was held in the country in 1897.” And FIFA President Gianni Infantino added:”Football will conquer Russia, and from Russia, football will conquer the world.”

A peaceful conquest – with love from Russia.

