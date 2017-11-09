Donna Brazile tells MSNBC that Clinton campaign “was a cult” (Video)

Zerohedge reports that the former Chair of the DNC, Donna Brazile, continues on her 12-step program to Clinton-sobriety today telling MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough that the “arrogant” Clinton campaign was more like “cult” than a political campaign.
Grabien reports that Donna Brazile said this about the loser Clinton campaign…
“It was a cult,”
“I felt like it was a cult.”
Brazile went further by saying the unthinkable for Clinton cult followers…that the main reason Clinton lost was due to her “arrogance.”
Arrogance, not Russia? How dare Donna speak such truths.
The comments came during an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe…
SCARBOROUGH: “Bottom line it for us. Why did they lose? Was it, at the end of the day, arrogance?”
BRAZILE: “Yes, Joe. It was a cult, I felt like it was a cult. You could not penetrate them. I mean, I — look, you can — I’m a grassroot organizer. I know street politics better than I know sweet politics. I know how to touch people where they live, work, pray, and play. But I cannot help a candidate, Joe, if I don’t have the resources, if I cannot spend the resources that the party is raising because there’s a blind agreement between…“
BRZEZINSKI: “…Exactly…”
BRAZILE: “…A campaign…”
BRZEZINSKI: “…Unspoken even”
BRAZILE: “…And, again, I want my party to come back from this stronger. I like what Tom Perez is doing. I know he said this is not about my book. Baby, I know it’s not about my book. But it’s about making much-needed changes and reform inside the party. I’ve sat at the table. I want to make room for others to sit at the table, but you have to come into the room knowing you have to change the recipe. Yesterday was a wake-up call for the Democrats, too. Because you know what? It’s coming from the bottom up. It’s not top-down anymore. It’s bottom-up politics now.”
