Donna Brazile tells MSNBC that Clinton campaign “was a cult” (Video)

Zerohedge reports that the former Chair of the DNC, Donna Brazile, continues on her 12-step program to Clinton-sobriety today telling MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough that the “arrogant” Clinton campaign was more like “cult” than a political campaign.

Grabien reports that Donna Brazile said this about the loser Clinton campaign…

“It was a cult,”

“I felt like it was a cult.”

Brazile went further by saying the unthinkable for Clinton cult followers…that the main reason Clinton lost was due to her “arrogance.”

Arrogance, not Russia? How dare Donna speak such truths.

The comments came during an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe…