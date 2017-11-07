Donna Brazile says she buried a child named “Seth Rich” (Video)

DNC cheater turned DNC turncoat, Donna Brazile went ABC’s This Week on Sunday to proclaim that, “They Don’t Know What It’s Like to Bury a Child. I did – Seth Rich.”

Donna Brazile was focusing on recent excerpts from her new book (which she is promoting), claiming that Hillary Clinton hijacked a broke DNC (emptied out by Barack Obama), to rig the entire Democrat primary against Bernie Sanders.

During her interview with George Stephanopoulos Donna Brazile said this about murdered staffer Seth Rich…

“Why am I supposed to be the only person who unable to tell my story? I’ve heard a lot of people tell me various things as well. But here’s what they don’t know. They don’t know what it was like to be over the DNC during this hacking. They don’t know what it’s like to bury a child. I did, Seth Rich.“

The Duran reported that Donna Brazile was haunted by the still-unsolved murder of DNC data staffer Seth Rich and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds to her office window so snipers could not see her and installing surveillance cameras at her home.”