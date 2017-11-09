Donna Brazile goes on Tucker Carlson to blame Wasserman Schultz for blocking FBI investigation into DNC servers (Video)

In the first part of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Donna Brazile, the former interim DNC chair addressed claims that the Democratic National Committee slanted the nomination in favor Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders, and dysfunction in the Clinton campaign.

Many people forget this woman is a lying fraud. She gave Hillary the debate questions when she was a so-called journalist. She has no ethics, no brains and is driven by greed. She is trying to set herself up to be the undisputed leader of the worthless Democrat party. It’s a power play, nothing more. Please stop treating this creature like she is some kind of freedom fighter! She is a typical hardcore leftist fraud, nothing more.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

During their discussion Tucker asked about the CNN debate questions Brazile admitted to leaking to candidate Hillary Clinton. Brazile admitted to forwarding the town hall questions to the Hillary campaign in advance of a CNN town hall. On Wednesday Donna Brazile used this excuse for cheating: “I made sure Tucker our candidates, I didn’t want them blindsided. That’s what I admitted to.” Tucker started laughing uncontrollably! Tucker Carlson responded: “That’s the GREATEST SPIN I’VE EVER HEARD!” Brazile: I warned other Dems before book release

In the second part of the interview, Donna Brazile responds to Clinton supporters who say she is betraying Democrats and damaging the party by exposing its division