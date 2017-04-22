The Donetsk People's Republic staged a production of the rock-opera Juno and Avos against tremendous odds.

Preserving cultural institutions during a time of war has always been an important way to maintain morale in trying times.

During the Great Patriotic War, the original and traditional songs performed by the Alexandrov Choir helped many people get through the most trying period in Russian history.

Today, the people of Donbass face attacks on civilians, infrastructure and their very way of life at the hands of the fascist regime in Kiev.

In spite of this, the Donetsk People’s Republic was able to stage a production of the beloved Russian rock-opera Juno and Avos, a favourite since the late 1970s in the wider Russian world.

Members of the Donetsk government including, the Republic’s leader Alexander Zakharchenko were present during a performance at the Donetsk State Academic Music and Drama Theatre.

The performers were met with multiple standing ovations at the conclusion of the performance which uplifted the spirits of the war torn republic.

Now watch a performance of Juno and Avos from 1983.